CRN Honors Infinidat’s Eric Herzog as a 2024 Inclusive Channel Leader

WALTHAM, Mass., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Eric Herzog, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Infinidat, as a 2024 Inclusive Channel Leader. In its second year, the list recognizes executives from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations who are dedicated to making a positive impact across the IT channel through inclusive leadership.



This recognition of Herzog by a leading channel publication for his exemplary leadership builds on a long track record of accolades. Herzog has been named a CRN Channel Chief twice. As the CMO, he has led marketing efforts to keep Infinidat in the spotlight for channel partners, leading to a 5-Star Rating for the Infinidat Partner Program, the company’s placement on the CRN Storage 100, and prestigious awards for innovation and business value. Now, Herzog has continued to elevate his influence as a leader by demonstrating an inclusive and diversity focused approach to recognizing talent, developing diverse team coalitions, including a wider variety of voices from different backgrounds, and strengthening partnerships to boost the channel.

“The channel is rich with diversity, so tapping into it and mirroring it bring together different perspectives and solve challenges with new, creative ideas that unlock more potential for our channel partners,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “Being inclusive broadens the group of people we work with to advance enterprise storage. Whether on our own team or with our channel partners, the diverseness of individuals and teams injects new streams of energy and focus on building the channel. As a mission-driven company, we have worked extremely hard to give our channel partners, our customers, and our employees a meaningful sense of belonging with Infinidat.”

The CRN 2024 Inclusive Channel Leaders honorees are passionate about advancing diversity within their organizations, the channel, and across the greater technology industry. With this recognition, CRN highlights these executives for their desire to foster inclusion and belonging.

“We are proud to recognize this year’s honorees for their commitment to inclusivity across the channel. With their transparent leadership, they help create welcoming environments where employees can bring their best selves to work to help their business succeed,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “Congratulations to these leaders for their deep dedication to bringing greater equity to the channel. We look forward to learning from their inclusive leadership and seeing what they achieve next.”

The 2024 Inclusive Channel Leaders list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine: www.CRN.com/Inclusive-Leaders.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

About Infinidat

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat's cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat’s award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers, as recognized by Gartner® Peer Insights reviews. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner

Media Contact

Infinidat

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

scapoor@infinidat.com | Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159