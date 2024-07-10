ACAMS Opens Pre-Registration for New Certified Anti-Fraud Specialist (CAFS) Certification to Combat Fast-Growing Global Fraud Threats

Developed in direct response to customer demand, the CAFS certification will equip bank and non-bank financial institutions with the expertise to address fraud, safeguard customer assets, and drive tangible results in mitigating fraud losses

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the alarming rise of fraud, now deemed a national security risk in many countries globally, ACAMS, a leading global organization dedicated to combating financial crime, unveils its latest credential: the Certified Anti-Fraud Specialist (CAFS) certification.

Backed by research with over 25 institutions and insights from 60+ global fraud experts, the CAFS certification directly addresses the complex fraud challenges facing banks and financial institutions. This comprehensive program aligns with ACAMS' Global AFC Threats Report 2024, which identifies fraud as a top industry concern.

Designed to respond to the evolving fraud landscape in banking and finance, the CAFS certification empowers professionals with the expertise to mitigate risks and protect assets. Through in-depth coverage of fraud typologies, such as authorized push payment (APP) scams and account takeovers, this program equips professionals to deter emerging schemes and safeguard their institutions.

CAFS-certified professionals will be better positioned to effectively counteract fraud, fortify their institutions against financial crime, and advance their careers in the AFC sector. This certification cultivates a diverse skillset, contributing to a more resilient and adaptable workforce.

Starting today, the CAFS certification is available for pre-order. Key dates include:

Pre-Registration : July 10 to October 10, 2024. During this period, customers can pre-register for the CAFS.

: July 10 to October 10, 2024. During this period, customers can pre-register for the CAFS. Study Materials and Exam: From November 2024, the complete CAFS certification, including all study materials and the exam, will be accessible to those who have pre-registered.

Spanning critical areas of fraud prevention, detection, and response, the anti-fraud certification enables organizations to protect customer assets and reduce fraud losses. Organizations with CAFS-certified teams benefit from enhanced fraud risk control frameworks, improved operational efficiencies and heightened marketplace confidence.

"Fraud is a rising global threat. Empowering professionals to stop criminals is crucial," said ACAMS CEO Neil Sternthal. “Organizations must mitigate risks and balance strong controls with customer experience. This program equips the financial community to protect their organizations and customers by uncovering, mitigating, and resolving fraud cases."

To obtain the anti-fraud certification, CAFS applicants must have an active ACAMS membership, present evidence of 40 eligibility credits and pass a proctored exam. Professionals interested in advancing their fraud prevention skills or empowering their team can begin their journey today by pre-registering.

Find out more here about the CAFS: www.acams.org/cafs

Visit our new Fraud Hub to access webinars, whitepapers, articles, podcasts and upcoming events relating to fraud: www.acams.org/fraudhub

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 100,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association’s CAMS certification is the gold-standard qualification for AFC professionals, while its CGSS and CCAS certifications are for sanctions professionals and AFC practitioners working in the crypto space, respectively. ACAMS’ 60+ Chapters globally further amplify the association’s mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

