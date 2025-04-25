Submit Release
Sagtec Global to Announce Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on April 30, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) (“Sagtec” or the “Company”), today announced that it will release its financial results for fiscal year 2024, ended December 31, 2024, before markets open on April 30, 2025. Sagtec’s management team will hold an earnings call at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 30, 2025, to discuss the Company’s financial and business outlook.

What: Sagtec Global Limited Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast When: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 p.m. Malaysia Time
Webcast: Registration link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yemp8vxy

Approximately 24 hours after the Q&A session, an archived version will be available on the Company’s website for approximately twelve months thereafter.

“We are excited and look forward to sharing the progress and growth our company has experienced during the fiscal year 2024 with our investors,” said Kevin Ng, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sagtec.

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec is a leading provider of customizable software solutions, primarily serving the Food & Beverage (F&B) sector. The Company also offers software development, data management, and social media management to enhance operational efficiency across various industries. Additionally, Sagtec operates power-bank charging stations at 300 locations across Malaysia through its subsidiary, CL Technology (International) Sdn Bhd.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://www.sagtec-global.com/.

Contact Information:

Sagtec Global Limited Contact:
Ng Chen Lok
Chairman, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer Telephone +6011-6217 3661
Email: info@sagtec-global.com


