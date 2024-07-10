No cottage? No problem. Make Evergreen Brick Works your place this summer

Enjoy Outdoor Eats, Craft Beer Fest and more in Toronto’s beloved nature-filled haven

TORONTO, ONTARIO, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While some Torontonians might think you need to drive an hour and a half to enjoy the tranquility of nature, the beavers, forests and endless adventures at Evergreen Brick Works beg to differ. This summer, visitors can escape the hustle and bustle of the city and retreat to Evergreen Brick Works for amazing food, fun and relaxation.

Craft Beer Fest: July 14

Looking for a unique activity in what National Geographic has named one of the top 10 ecotourism destinations in the world? Hop on the free shuttle at Broadview Station and head over to Evergreen's Craft Beer Fest on Sunday, July 14, from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM. This event will feature eco-friendly brews from local breweries, live music, and engaging seminars on sustainable brewing practices. To help reduce waste, Evergreen is partnering with Muuse to provide reusable dishware, cups, and cutlery.

Tickets are available now with all proceeds supporting Evergreen, the national non-profit running the event that transforms public spaces in cities for the health of people and planet.

The Craft Beer Fest will feature pours from GoodLot Farmstead Brewing Co., Blood Brothers Brewing, Longslice Brewery Inc., Red Tape Brewery, Miski Brewing Company Corp., Willibald Farm Distillery & Brewery, Libra Beverage Co., Royal City Brewing Co., Amsterdam Brewing Co., Henderson Brewing, Rally Beer Co., and more.

The Fest will also feature Dillon’s Small Batch Distillers, Liko’s Hawaiian BBQ, WuBa Eats Baos, Bashy Patties, Midnight Cookie and Born2Eat.

Outdoor Eats all summer long

Walk through Toronto’s lush ravines and stop for a delicious meal at Outdoor Eats, a pop-up dining experience at Evergreen Brick Works featuring the best of Toronto’s diverse food scene.

Outdoor Eats will run every Thursday to Sunday until September 2, 2024. With free admission, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities, it offers a memorable experience in one of Toronto’s most iconic public spaces.

“Evergreen Brick Works is truly an oasis in Toronto,” says Lois Lindsay, Evergreen’s Chief Program Officer. “That’s what makes Outdoor Eats so special—you can enjoy a banh mi or crepe in a beautiful garden and then go for a walk on the trail. It’s a perfect city getaway.”

Outdoor Eats features food and drinks from a wide variety of cuisines. Vendors include Little Sizzle, Magic Oven, NUTTEA, GREENA, Choco Churros, Gebeta, Kumain Kitchen, and many more. Nana’s Gelato and Daniel et Daniel will be permanent fixtures throughout the summer.

Bringing your dog along? Bark Works, a mini market featuring dog-friendly goodies, will be running every other Friday starting July 5. Human guests can also enjoy happy hour drink specials every Thursday and Friday from 3:30 PM – 6:00 PM at the Sipping Container.

Free Outdoor Movie Nights: July 18, August 8 and August 22

At the end of a long summer day, grab your family and friends and settle in for an open-air movie night under the covered Pavilions. Evergreen is serving up familiar favourites like Shrek, Ratatouille and Up for evenings filled with laughs, great food and nostalgia.

“Evergreen Brick Works is a place for everyone to enjoy year-round,” says Lindsay. “We hope to make this space as fun and accessible as possible so everyone can call this place their own.”

Whether you’re stopping by the award-winning Saturday Farmers Market, buying native plants at the Evergreen Garden Market, bringing your kids to free Weekend Nature Play, or repairing or riding your bike, sometimes the best adventures can be found right in your backyard.

Attachments

Toby Davine Evergreen 289-904-2636 tdavine@evergreen.ca