Shelter Realty® Launches New Video to Aid Tenants in Smooth Move-Out Process, Security Deposit Return
Shelter Realty, Inc. Of Las Vegas
Ads to robust media plan to strategically target landlords and real estate investors interested in Las Vegas real estate opportunities.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHELTER REALTY ® has unveiled a new instructional video aimed at guiding tenants through the process of moving out of rental properties with ease, ensuring a seamless transition and the prompt return of their security deposits. The video provides essential guidelines while encouraging tenants to consult their Tenant Handbooks and property management staff for additional details.
Part of a broader video campaign, this initiative forms a key component of Shelter Realty's comprehensive media strategy to engage landlords and real estate investors interested in Las Vegas real estate opportunities. Alongside internet advertising, targeted advertisements will appear on prominent platforms such as YouTube, Hulu, and Roku, strategically reaching audiences in their living rooms. Programming schedules will be adjusted based on media availability.
Specializing in single-family homes, condominiums, townhomes, Executive, and Regular Short-Term Rentals, Shelter Realty maintains industry-leading screening protocols. These protocols ensure thorough background checks and impartial evaluations of rental applicants, safeguarding both landlords and tenants.
The campaign was developed in collaboration with SEARCHEN NETWORKS® to optimize outreach and effectiveness across digital channels.
About Shelter Realty Inc.:
Founded in Henderson, SHELTER REALTY ® is a prominent real estate and property management firm serving the Las Vegas Valley for over 23 years. The firm offers a full spectrum of services, including buyer and seller representation, rental leasing, relocation assistance, and expert guidance for investment properties. For more information about Shelter Realty® and their comprehensive real estate services, please visit www.shelterrealty.com
Tenant Move-Out: Understanding Your Responsibilities