Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,075 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,648 in the last 365 days.

FRUTANA S.A. Surpasses $12 Million in Sales and Expands Global Reach in 2023

FRUTANA S.A., a top Ecuadorian banana exporter, surpasses $12M in sales, earns industry awards, and forms strategic global partnerships.

Our focus on quality and sustainability has attracted a loyal customer base, significantly boosting our sales”
— Asil Guerra, company representative
GUAYAQUIL, GUAYAS, ECUADOR, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FRUTANA S.A., a leading exporter of Ecuadorian bananas, marked significant milestones in 2023, including achieving over $12 million in sales, receiving multiple industry awards, and forming strategic partnerships to expand its global footprint.

Sales Milestone

In 2023, FRUTANA S.A. reported sales exceeding $12 million. Key strategies contributing to this achievement included expanding their product line with the launch of Baby Bananas, strengthening relationships with international distributors, and investing in marketing campaigns to increase brand awareness. “Our focus on quality and sustainability has attracted a loyal customer base, significantly boosting our sales,” said Asil Guerra, a company representative.

Awards and Recognitions

FRUTANA S.A. garnered several prestigious awards for its commitment to sustainable practices and innovation. These include:

• The Global Agriculture Excellence Award for Sustainable Practices in 2022.
• The Best Exporter Award from the Ecuadorian Export Association in 2023.
• The Innovation in Agriculture Award for introducing advanced farming techniques.

Strategic Partnerships and Expansions

In 2023, FRUTANA S.A. partnered with a Dubai-based company to supply 50 containers monthly. Other notable collaborations include working with major retailers in Europe and North America and forming alliances with agricultural research institutions and environmental organizations. “These partnerships have been pivotal in enhancing our farming practices and expanding our market reach,” Guerra added.

Innovative Farming and Production Practices

FRUTANA S.A. has adopted innovative practices in its farming and production processes. The company has invested in research and development, adopting the latest agricultural technologies, and continuously training staff on best farming practices. “Innovation is at the core of our operations, driving us to implement cutting-edge methods in farming and production,” Guerra stated.

Future Goals

FRUTANA S.A. aims to expand into new international markets, increase production capacity, and develop new banana varieties. The company also plans to introduce pineapple products next year and expand Ecuadorian shrimp exports worldwide. “Our future goals are focused on growth and sustainability, aiming to meet global demand while reducing our environmental impact,” said Guerra.

David Guerra
FRUTANA S.A
+593 99 887 7552
email us here

You just read:

FRUTANA S.A. Surpasses $12 Million in Sales and Expands Global Reach in 2023

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more