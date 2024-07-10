THA by Jun Nakano Wins Bronze in A' Furniture Design Awards
Innovative Stackable Armchair Design Recognized for Its Convenience and FunctionalityCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of furniture design, has announced that the THA chair by Jun Nakano has been honored with the Bronze A' Design Award in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the THA chair within the competitive furniture industry.
The THA chair's innovative stackable design not only addresses the practical needs of users but also pushes the boundaries of traditional chair design. Its unique ability to be stacked from both the front and back offers a convenient solution for efficient storage and space optimization, making it highly relevant to the current trends and demands within the furniture industry.
What sets the THA chair apart is its revolutionary stackable feature, allowing it to be stacked smoothly with only a slight lift, even with a table in front. This patented idea and structure eliminates the inconvenience of pulling chairs out wide to stack them from the front, while maintaining functionality and comfort. The improved positioning of the armrests and front legs contributes to this innovative design.
Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Jun Nakano to continue exploring new possibilities in chair design. This recognition validates the potential of the THA chair to influence industry standards and inspire future designs that prioritize both functionality and aesthetics. It also reinforces Jun Nakano's commitment to creating simple, functional, and cost-effective designs that enhance the user experience.
Interested parties may learn more about the THA chair and its innovative design at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=161465
About Jun Nakano
Jun Nakano is a woodworker, chair maker, furniture designer, fine woodcraft artist, and Japanese "URUSHI" Lacquer artist from Japan. He combines traditional woodworking techniques with modern technology to create innovative and functional designs. With his wide range of skills, including 3D CAD and prototyping using 3D printers and CNC routers, Jun Nakano can efficiently transform ideas into commercial products.
About Bronze A' Design Award
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives through their innovative use of materials and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that the awarded designs meet the highest standards of excellence in the furniture design industry.
About A' Design Award
The A' Furniture Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional furniture designs from visionary designers, innovative agencies, and influential brands. By participating, entrants gain global exposure and recognition for their creativity and design capabilities. The competition, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to advance society through the power of good design. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an esteemed jury of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:
https://competitionfurnituredesign.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here