Safety Vision Welcomes Nima Ostad as Vice President of Operations
Safety Vision Announces the hiring of former Luminator Technology Group VP Nima Ostad as Vice President of Operations
Nima joining the Safety Vision team will have an immediate impact on our overarching focus on Quality – our Number One Priority.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety Vision is thrilled to announce that Nima Ostad will be joining the company as the new Vice President of Operations, effective Monday, July 8, 2024. Nima brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in sales, technical services, and operational excellence, making him an invaluable addition to our leadership team.
— Bruce Smith, Founder and CEO of Safety Vision
As Vice President of Operations, Nima will oversee the day-to-day operational functions for Product Development, Warehouse and Shipping Operations, Service Department, IT, and Field Services. He will support all departments throughout the company, leveraging his extensive experience in the marketplace.
An accomplished executive leader with extensive experience in strategy development, business growth, and global team leadership, his career has been marked by significant achievements in enhancing operational efficiency, driving revenue growth, and fostering strategic business partnerships.
Prior to joining Safety Vision, Nima served as Vice President of Sales & Technical Services with Luminator Technology Group where he increased annual revenue by 25% and saved over $9M annually through process improvements that optimized service delivery and reduced service costs by 22%. While at Luminator he also served as Director of Sales Engineering improving network reliability and performance for large and small transit agency customers. Before joining Luminator, Nima was Director of Global Network Engineering and Escalations at Cisco Systems where he managed global network projects and improved infrastructure reliability and performance. Nima holds a Masters in Electrical Engineering from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.
“Nima joining the Safety Vision team will have an immediate impact on our overarching focus on Quality – our Number One Priority,” says Bruce Smith, Founder and CEO of Safety Vision. “He will help us secure our vertical market dominance while elevating and establishing Safety Vision as the number one provider of video connected operations.”
We believe that Nima’s strategic vision, execution excellence, and leadership skills will be instrumental in driving Safety Vision towards new heights. Please join us in welcoming Nima Ostad to the Safety Vision family.
About Safety Vision LLC
Safety Vision LLC is a leading provider of connected video surveillance solutions for a variety of industries, including public transit, pupil transportation and commercial motor vehicles. With over 31 years of experience, Safety Vision has established a reputation for providing innovative, reliable, and high-quality video surveillance systems.
Bill Rieck
Safety Vision, LLC
+1 713-292-1045
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other