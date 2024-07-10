Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,826 in the last 365 days.

UM to hold University Women’s Volleyball Invitational Tournament next week

MACAU, July 10 - The ‘Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Macao SAR: University Women’s Volleyball Invitational Tournament’, organised by the University of Macau (UM), will be held from 17 July (Wednesday) to 18 July (Thursday) at UM. The tournament will feature women’s volleyball teams from UM, Hong Kong Baptist University, Lanzhou University, and the Pedagogical University of Maputo in Mozambique. All are welcome to watch the game. The tournament is sponsored by the Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU).

In support of the SAR Government’s plan to develop Macao into a ‘City of Sports’ and to promote cultural exchanges with Portuguese-speaking countries, UM has, for the first time, invited a volleyball team from Mozambique to play in an invitational tournament. The opening ceremony will take place at 9:30am on 17 July (Wednesday) at the Sports Pavilion of the UM Sports Complex (N8), followed by the first match of the tournament. The schedule for the two-day tournament is as follows:

Time

17 July 2024 (Wednesday)

Venue

09:30

Opening Ceremony

Sports Pavilion, UM Sports Complex (N8)

10:00

University of Macau vs Pedagogical University of Maputo

11:30

Hong Kong Baptist University vs Lanzhou University

15:30

University of Macau vs Hong Kong Baptist University

17:00

Pedagogical University of Maputo vs Lanzhou University
 

18 July 2024 (Thursday)

10:00

University of Macau vs Lanzhou University

11:30

Pedagogical University of Maputo vs Hong Kong Baptist University

15:30

Third-place Match

17:00

Final and Award Ceremony

You just read:

UM to hold University Women’s Volleyball Invitational Tournament next week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more