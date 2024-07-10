UM to hold University Women’s Volleyball Invitational Tournament next week

MACAU, July 10 - The ‘Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Macao SAR: University Women’s Volleyball Invitational Tournament’, organised by the University of Macau (UM), will be held from 17 July (Wednesday) to 18 July (Thursday) at UM. The tournament will feature women’s volleyball teams from UM, Hong Kong Baptist University, Lanzhou University, and the Pedagogical University of Maputo in Mozambique. All are welcome to watch the game. The tournament is sponsored by the Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU).

In support of the SAR Government’s plan to develop Macao into a ‘City of Sports’ and to promote cultural exchanges with Portuguese-speaking countries, UM has, for the first time, invited a volleyball team from Mozambique to play in an invitational tournament. The opening ceremony will take place at 9:30am on 17 July (Wednesday) at the Sports Pavilion of the UM Sports Complex (N8), followed by the first match of the tournament. The schedule for the two-day tournament is as follows: