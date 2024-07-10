Fund&Grow Introduces Free Masterclass to Enhance Business Funding and Credit Opportunities
Exclusive Insights from Finance Expert Ari Page on Transforming Business Credit Approaches and Maximizing Funding OpportunitiesWYOMING, MICHIGAN, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the increasing financial challenges faced by entrepreneurs, Fund&Grow is excited to announce a new free masterclass tailored to empower business owners with essential knowledge and tools to secure business funding effectively. This educational session is designed for both novice and experienced entrepreneurs aiming to navigate the complexities of business credit and funding without succumbing to high-interest financial burdens.
Ari Page, CEO of Fund&Grow and a veteran in the finance industry, will lead the masterclass. With over 15 years of experience, Page has been instrumental in helping more than 30,000 entrepreneurs escape the pitfalls of expensive capital and restrictive lending conditions. Under his guidance, attendees will gain insight into the most effective strategies to establish and enhance their funding capabilities.
The masterclass will cover a range of crucial topics, including the formation of a lendable business entity, strategies for acquiring long-term zero-interest credit through the credit card stacking method, and advanced techniques for negotiating credit approvals. Participants will discover how to leverage unsecured business credit that does not impact personal credit scores, along with methods to uncover and amend hidden issues adversely affecting their credit ratings.
Key learning points of the masterclass include:
• The optimal methods to form a business entity that maximizes credit potential.
• Insights into securing up to $250,000 in zero-interest business capital.
• Strategies to negotiate and maximize business credit approvals, including how to overturn declined applications.
• The common reasons behind credit application rejections and how to rectify them.
• Effective techniques to enhance personal credit scores to maximize funding options.
Attendees of this comprehensive session will not only receive invaluable knowledge but also a special bonus for their participation. Each participant who stays until the end of the presentation will be gifted a copy of Fund&Grow's popular guide, "5 Steps To Becoming Lendable," as a token of appreciation.
This masterclass is a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs at any stage of their business journey to acquire the tools needed to thrive in today’s economic landscape. Fund&Grow invites all business owners to seize this chance to learn from industry experts and gain a competitive edge in securing and managing business funding and credit.
To register for the free masterclass and for more details about the event, entrepreneurs are encouraged to visit Fund&Grow’s official website.
