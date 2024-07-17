Namibia Can Win The Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant 2024

Meet The Winners of Diamonds Do Good Grant® Finalist Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant Finalist Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant Finalist Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant

Three Namibian entrepreneurs are Finalists for the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. Learn more about them.

Diamonds Do Good® is thrilled to continue its support of entrepreneurs who hail from communities where natural diamonds are mined, cut, and crafted into exquisite jewelry” — Nancy Orem Lyman, Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- United People Global is pleased to highlight three remarkable Namibian entrepreneurs who are among 24 Finalists for the prestigious Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant . With 24 Finalists from 8 countries, the winners are set to be announced on 17 July 2024.The Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant is known for supporting outstanding entrepreneurs. The grant provides financial support ranging from $5,000 up to $20,000, enabling the winners to scale their businesses and amplify their positive impact on society. As part of the design and the impact of the Grant, the Finalists go through a development process that includes completing the UPG Biashara Learning Journey through which they acquire new skills and sharpen existing ones. After the Grant, they also benefit from the UPG Biashara Action Journey that includes, ongoing exposure, skills acquisition, mentorship and more.“Diamonds Do Goodis thrilled to continue its support of entrepreneurs who hail from communities where natural diamonds are mined, cut, and crafted into exquisite jewelry. Our Entrepreneurship Grant winners embody the spirit of entrepreneurship and the power of innovative ideas to create positive change." said Nancy Orem Lyman, Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good.The Three Finalists come from different backgrounds and they are UPG Biashara Entrepreneurs. They each demonstrated exceptional vision, creativity and unwavering determination. And their qualities have made them exceptional candidates for the prestigious Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. They are:Ayesha Tjiueza, from Namibia, holds a Master of Business Leadership and is the founder of Kanuma Trading Enterprises (KTE). KTE's product formulations are based on indigenous plant-based knowledge passed down by Namibian matriarchs. The ingredients are sustainably harvested and ethically sourced from rural communities, supporting improved livelihoods and assisting government efforts to minimize rural-to-urban migration. KTE creates employment, stimulates local economies, and addresses the United Nations SDGs.Risto Kandele is an entrepreneur with over seven years of experience in both the corporate and start-up sectors. He holds a Bachelor's Honours in Marketing Management, a diploma in Business Management, and a Bachelor's Degree in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, along with various online certifications. His expertise spans product development, digital marketing, software development, creativity and innovation, and intellectual property. Risto is passionate about leveraging technology to address educational challenges. He founded Afriprocurelearn, an e-learning platform offering affordable, self-paced certifications in public procurement acts tailored to specific African countries. The platform targets students, graduates, professionals in logistics, supply chain, and procurement, or anyone interested in public procurement. Afriprocurelearn features courses based on the public procurement acts of 19 African countries, with quizzes and a final exam to earn a certification that can enhance employment or promotion prospects.Tresia Shituula, an award-winning Namibian researcher, innovator and television presenter who pioneered the Namibia Business School (NBS) Graduate Entrepreneur Incubator Programme at University of Namibia (UNAM). She holds a bachelor’s degree in advertising and German Studies and a Master’s degree in International Business. She is currently studying towards an MSc degree in Oil, Gas and Energy Management. She founded Shituula Manufacturing, an agribusiness start-up, which manufactures hair wigs and weaves from plant fibres. Still at ideation stage, the company has recently produced its first MVP.This year the 24 Finalists come from 8 countries: Botswana, Canada, India, Lesotho, Namibia, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Tanzania. Which countries will be represented among the winners? And which country will win the grand prize? In 2023 the honour of the grand prize went to Namibia with UPG Biashara Entrepreneur Eddy Ngong securing USD 20,000.“It is a joy to listen to entrepreneurs with brilliant solutions that win in the marketplace and that also deliver value to their communities. The Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant has delivered another year of blockbuster impact - and the businesses are getting stronger and stronger. We know that all the Finalists are winners and we look forward to supporting their progress,” said Yemi Bebington-Ashaye, President of United People Global.In 2024 each of the 24 Finalists have demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination to reach the final stage of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. Their businesses represent diverse industries including: agriculture, education, electronics, energy, environment / nature, events, health and health care, jewellery, manufacturing, marketing, real estate and more. And their creative approaches to business solutions as well as their dedication has propelled them forward as outstanding contenders for the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant 2024.Here are the Finalists representing 8 countries, they are also visible on this brief video: https://youtu.be/n_DjxP_cakU What has happened so far? The 24 finalists advanced to the ultimate stage of the process: a "Shark Tank" format. This entailed presenting to an experienced panel, in front of a live audience. During these sessions, the UPG Biashara entrepreneurs showcased their ideas, businesses, and distinct value propositions. Now the next step is the announcement of the winners and with 10 winners expected to win the prestigious Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant 2024.When is the announcement? The announcement of the winners takes place on 17 July 2024 from 4pm CEST (10 am EST). And it is possible for those passionate about entrepreneurship to witness the winners of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant 2024. While places last, those interested can RSVP here: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara-events-RSVP . The event brings together people passionate about entrepreneurship including industry leaders, investors, and supporters who are eager to witness the next generation of entrepreneurial success stories.And so who will win? “The Finalists for the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant are outstanding and each of them is a winner! Once the announcement is made, we will be happy and sad at the same time. And we will remain united in the understanding that when any of them wins, then we are all winning. I invite you to keep an eye on all of these entrepreneurs,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President, United People Global.About Diamonds Do Good: A not-for-profit organization inspired in 2006 by Nelson Mandela to tell the world about the positive impact of diamonds in Southern Africa. Presently, its primary objective is to initiate significant transformations within natural diamond communities worldwide and to effectively share these impactful narratives. https://www.diamondsdogood.com About UPG Biashara: UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. This includes growing and strengthening existing enterprises. 