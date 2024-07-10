South Asian Pride Unlocked: BALMA, the All-Inclusive LGBTQIA+ Social Networking App, Launches Globally
EINPresswire.com/ -- Established in 2023, Balma is the premier app for connecting the South Asian LGBTQIA+ community and their allies globally. Celebrating South Asian lesbian, gay, bi, trans, and queer culture, Balma provides a secure platform for friendships, events, travel advice, content sharing and more.
As a symbol of inclusivity and empowerment in a marginalized society, Balma is the first social networking app created by and for South Asian LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies, fostering authentic connections and group interactions.
Join Balma to be part of a community that values and uplifts the diverse experiences of South Asian LGBTQIA+ individuals. Together, we are redefining pride, identity, and community for South Asian queer people. Explore the world’s first app dedicated to empowering South Asian LGBTQIA+ individuals and their allies to connect and flourish.
Here's what makes BALMA awesome:
User Profiles:
BALMA users can create profiles that showcase their individuality. You can include details such as age, location, interests, relationship status, pronouns, allowing you to express your true self.
Live Broadcasting:
BALMA features a Live broadcast where users can stream video content to a wider audience. Other users can watch the broadcasts and interact through comments and virtual gifts. These virtual gifts can be converted into cash to reward your favorite broadcaster and help them create more content.
Chatting:
BALMA's messaging system enables users to send messages, share photos, exchange videos, send virtual gifts and tip a user to foster connections and facilitate meaningful discussions.
Location-Based Connections:
BALMA is a Queer social networking app that uses geolocation to help you find and connect with other LGBTQIA+ individuals nearby. It facilitates local connections and meetups, making it easier to forge meaningful relationships.
Community and Interest Groups:
BALMA fosters a sense of community by allowing users to join or create interest-based communities and groups. This feature encourages LGBT+ networking, Queer discussions, and the organization of topics centered around LGBTQIA+ themes.
Video Chat:
BALMA offers a video chat feature that allows LGBT+ users to have face-to-face conversations within the app. This feature enhances communication and helps build stronger connections.
Event Listings:
BALMA provides information on LGBTQIA+ events, parties, Pride and social gatherings happening in various cities, allowing users to plan and participate in community events and build connections within the LGBTQIA+ community.
Travel Mode:
BALMA allows users to connect with locals and travelers in a specific location even before arriving there, creating opportunities to meet like-minded individuals and explore LGBTQIA+ friendly destinations. A Travel Mode Icon in the settings section helps identify you are visiting.
Safety and Verification:
For your safety BALMA has robust safety features such as user verification, screen shot protection, reporting, and blocking options to ensure a secure and inclusive environment for all members of the LGBTQIA+ community. These features help safeguard against harassment and promote respectful interactions.
BALMA is available for free download and use. However, we also provide additional features and services that can be accessed through optional subscription packages (BALMA Unlimited) or individual paid services (such as Gifts and Tips) without a subscription requirement.
We offer flexible subscription durations, including weekly, monthly, 3-month, and 12-month options, with occasional discounted prices for longer commitments. Please note that pricing may vary by country and is subject to change without prior notice. The app clearly displays the current prices.
Social media link/handle: #balma.app @balma.app
A link to the app for both iOS and Android: https://onelink.to/zk79ja
iOS Link: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/balma/id6444077334
Android Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.pukka
Peter Singh
Balma App Ltd
+44 7940148894
email us here