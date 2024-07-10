Non-Industrial Robot Market Size to Hit US$ 330.73 Billion at a CAGR of 18.8% by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Increasing Use of Non-Industrial Robots in Agriculture and Healthcare Sectors Mainly to Improve Efficiency in Operations: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to this updated industry research study by skilled analysts at Fact.MR, the global non-industrial robot market is estimated at US$ 59.06 billion in 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a high-value CAGR of 18.8% from 2024 to 2034.Deployment of non-industrial robots has now spread beyond traditional applications, with integration in sectors such as education, entertainment, agriculture, and medicine witnessing a remarkable surge. These robots are not only making things easier but also changing how we interact with technology, enhancing learning experiences. As the demand for tailored and interactive solutions increases, non-industrial robots have become crucial assets across diverse sectors, catering to every industry need and preference.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:From healthcare to agriculture and beyond, these robots are assisting in surgeries, patient monitoring, and prosthetics, while agricultural robots are plowing fields, planting seeds, and even caring for livestock. As technology continues to advance, non-industrial robots will indeed have a greater role in revolutionizing workflows, boosting performance, and meeting the dynamic demands of modern industries.Together, North America and East Asia account for close to 60% of global sales and will continue to remain leading regional markets over the next ten years. Key use cases of non-industrial robots over the next ten years will be healthcare, military, and security.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global non-industrial robot market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 18.8% and reach US$ 330.73 billion by 2034-end. The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 28.1 billion from 2019 to 2023.The United States is estimated to hold a market share of 74% in North America in 2024 and create an absolute opportunity of US$ 56.9 billion from 2024 to 2034. Leading manufacturers of non-industrial robots are Diligent Robotics, ReWalk Robotics, Barrett Technology, and Bear Robotics, among others.The market in South Asia & Pacific has been forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 18.9% through 2034. Medical robots are projected to account for 25.2% of overall sales by the end of 2034.“Non-industrial robots are revolutionizing sectors such as healthcare and agriculture, creating vast opportunities for both emerging and established companies in the market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Market DevelopmentGrowth of the non-industrial robot market is being driven by rapidly increasing demand for use in healthcare, entertainment, education, transportation, and construction. Advancements in AI and machine learning have made robots more intelligent and adaptable. Despite several challenges, the global market is expected to continue growing at a fast pace of the next ten years, backed by frequent product launches by key market players.In June 2024, Bear Robotics launched the Servi+ robot designed to enhance customer service in hospitality. This advanced version features expanded payload capacity, better navigation, and enhanced user engagement capabilities, making it a perfect solution for restaurants and hotels looking to elevate guest experiences and optimize operations.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global non-industrial robot market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study reveals essential insights based on robot type (service robots (domestic use), service robots (professional use), entertainment & gaming robots, education & research robots, telepresence robots, logistic robots / delivery robots, medical robots, construction & architecture robots, exoskeletons, military & security robots, disaster response robots) and use case (assistance, entertainment & interaction, field applications, inspection & maintenance, construction & demolition, logistics & delivery, medical use cases, defense applications, underwater systems (civil / general use), powered human exoskeletons, hotels & restaurants, other professional robots, across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Factory Robot Market : The global factory robot market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 12,369.3 million in 2023 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 7.6% to reach US$ 25,731.6 million by the end of 2033. Mobile Industrial Robot Market : The global mobile industrial robot market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 7.2 billion in 2023 and grow at a CAGR of 15.7% to reach US$ 31.1 billion by the end of 2033.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com