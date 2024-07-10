UNITAR Launches Prosperity Alliance in Beijing and Shanghai to Promote Sustainable Development and Global Cooperation

The Prosperity Alliance Beijing Center was officially launched on 18 June 2024. Jointly initiated by UNITAR, Huacai Wentou (Beijing) Cultural Technology Co., Ltd., and the National Institute for Development and Governance at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (Shenzhen), Prosperity Alliance Beijing will function as a network aiming to strengthen sustainable economic development partnerships, mobilize resources and promote innovation and cooperation among governments, non-governmental organizations, academia and enterprises. It will also serve as a platform for exchanging ideas, sharing experiences and building collaborations.

The centre will offer high-quality training programmes and activities in fields including ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), trade, investment and business facilitation, youth development, talent development for international organizations, frontier technology, entrepreneurship, private sector development, digital economy, leadership and inclusion.