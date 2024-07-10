Gauteng Legislature welcomes election of Chairperson of Committees & Deputy Chairperson of Committees for 7th Legislature

Gauteng Speaker welcomes the election of Chairperson of Committees & Deputy Chairperson of Committees for the 7th Legislature

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Speaker, Honourable Morakane Mosupyoe, has welcomed the election of the Chairperson of Committees and the Deputy Chairperson of Committees during a House Sitting of the Legislature this morning.

Honourable Dulton Adams (ACDP) was elected as the Chairperson of Committees and Honorable Thulani Kunene (ANC) as the Deputy Chairperson of Committees to serve in these responsibilities during the 7th Term of the Legislature.

Both the positions of Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of Committees play critical roles within the Legislature and form part of the institution’s Presiding Officers.

The Chairperson of Committees is largely responsible for the coordination of the work of Committees as well as the implementation of policies with regard to the coordination of the work of Committees and the scheduling of Committee meetings.

The Deputy Chairperson provides assistance to the Chairperson of Committees in the performance of his or her functions. Both the Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of Committees may preside over House Sittings in instances when the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker are absent.

Speaker Mosupyoe congratulates both Members on their new positions and wishes them well in their responsibilities of strengthening democracy, transparency, good governance, and accountability in the work of government in Gauteng.

Speaker Mosupyoe further received the resignation letter of Hon Refiloe Nt’sekhe (DA) as the Deputy Speaker of the Legislature, who resigned with immediate effect. Hon. Nt’sekhe will, however, remain a Member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

As Speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, I extend my gratitude to Hon Refiloe Nt’sekhe for her service and leadership. Her decision to step down is regrettable, but I am confident that we will find a suitable candidate to fulfil this crucial role in our Legislature.

In light of these developments, I will in due course call for a special sitting of the Legislature to conclude the process of electing the Deputy Speaker.

I call upon all members to approach the upcoming proceedings with a spirit of cooperation and commitment to the best interests of the people of Gauteng. Together, let us uphold the principles of democracy and work tirelessly to address the challenges facing our province.

