Zil Money Offers Smooth Payroll Funding by Credit Card with Manual Integration from All Platforms

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money, a leading B2B financial management solutions provider, offers Payroll by Credit Card features, transforming how businesses manage payroll.

Businesses using Zil Money can easily manage their payroll by manually uploading weekly payroll details, even if their payroll software doesn't allow smooth integration. This feature allows seamless handling of payroll amounts, ensuring accurate and efficient processing directly through Zil Money's user-friendly platform. Whether integrating or managing payroll manually, Zil Money provides businesses with flexible options to streamline their financial operations effectively.

Payroll by Credit Card is designed to streamline payroll processes and alleviate cash flow constraints during paydays. Businesses can seamlessly transfer funds from credit cards directly to their company's bank accounts for timely payroll distribution, ensuring employee satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, Zil US, and ZilMoney.com, offers businesses reliable payment management solutions. Zil Money seamlessly connects with over 22,000 banks and integrates with payroll and accounting software to simplify business financial tasks. It enables small and medium-sized enterprises to streamline payroll funding using credit cards, improving cash flow while offering rewards and tax benefits.

Zil Money offers user-friendly accounting tools and competitive pricing. It seamlessly provides diverse payment options like ACH, wire transfers, RTP, payment links, international payments, wallet-to-wallet transfers, QR code payments, and more. This flexibility allows users to select their preferred payment methods for efficient transactions.

With nearly one million users and over $75 billion in managed transactions, Zil Money stays updated to meet global financial standards. It also offers a mobile app on Google Play and the iOS App Store.