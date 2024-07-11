Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,914 in the last 365 days.

Zil Money Offers Smooth Payroll Funding by Credit Card with Manual Integration from All Platforms

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money, a leading B2B financial management solutions provider, offers Payroll by Credit Card features, transforming how businesses manage payroll.

Businesses using Zil Money can easily manage their payroll by manually uploading weekly payroll details, even if their payroll software doesn't allow smooth integration. This feature allows seamless handling of payroll amounts, ensuring accurate and efficient processing directly through Zil Money's user-friendly platform. Whether integrating or managing payroll manually, Zil Money provides businesses with flexible options to streamline their financial operations effectively.

Payroll by Credit Card is designed to streamline payroll processes and alleviate cash flow constraints during paydays. Businesses can seamlessly transfer funds from credit cards directly to their company's bank accounts for timely payroll distribution, ensuring employee satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, Zil US, and ZilMoney.com, offers businesses reliable payment management solutions. Zil Money seamlessly connects with over 22,000 banks and integrates with payroll and accounting software to simplify business financial tasks. It enables small and medium-sized enterprises to streamline payroll funding using credit cards, improving cash flow while offering rewards and tax benefits.

Zil Money offers user-friendly accounting tools and competitive pricing. It seamlessly provides diverse payment options like ACH, wire transfers, RTP, payment links, international payments, wallet-to-wallet transfers, QR code payments, and more. This flexibility allows users to select their preferred payment methods for efficient transactions.

With nearly one million users and over $75 billion in managed transactions, Zil Money stays updated to meet global financial standards. It also offers a mobile app on Google Play and the iOS App Store.

Media Contact: Tahir Haneef
Zil Money Corp.
+1 408-222-8012
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Zil Money Offers Smooth Payroll Funding by Credit Card with Manual Integration from All Platforms

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more