Dental 3D Printing Market Growth at 26.1% Through 2031

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental 3D Printing Market size was valued at USD 1.98 Billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 2.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 15.9 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/dental-3d-printing-market

The combination of cutting-edge technology and a prospective footprint has given the global 3D printing market a significant position in today's dental products. The demand and use of dental 3D printers are rising due to variables, including the design and development of cutting-edge items like invisible aligners, advanced fabrication to create an aesthetic look, and delivery location.

Significant growth in the global market for dental 3D printing is being witnessed owing to the achievements in digital dentistry, an escalating uptake of 3D printing technologies and an upsurge in demand for customised dental implants as well as prosthetics. A surge in dental clinics and laboratories adopting 3D printers and ongoing innovations in biocompatible materials are among the key trends.

Innovations in Dental Design to Dominate and Support Market Growth Over 5 Years

The following are the key Dental 3D Printing Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

• In April 2024, Align Technology and Stratasys agreed to cooperate and together they plan to enhance manufacture of custom dental aligners by using sophisticated 3D printing technology. Their objective is to boost the utilization of 3D printing in orthodontics which might eventually lead to quicker production cycles and better accuracy of dental items.

• In June 2024, Formlabs unveiled its latest biocompatible 3D printing resin, tailored specifically for dental applications. By offering better quality dental implants and prosthetics, it is anticipated that this innovation could increase the market leading to expansion of dental clinics and laboratories in every corner of the world. There is a rising trend towards material advancements within dental 3D printing domain according to this progress.

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/dental-3d-printing-market

Carbon Leading Dental 3D Printing Revolution is Projected to Augment Market Development Over the Next Decade

• In March 2023, Carbon along with top-notch dental labs rolled out an incremental dental option using the Digital Light Synthesis. Such an advance is bound to shake up this area of manufacturing significantly by drastically cutting down on the production time and cost. As such, this might lead dental practices all over the world into embracing 3D printing more over the next ten years.

• In October 2023, 3D Systems unveiled their next-generation dental 3D printers capable of printing with a wide range of biocompatible materials. This will result in this innovation expansion of dental 3D printing; dentistry and orthopedics are two such sectors where it will be applied and hence will influence the growth direction of the dental 3D printing market for another decade or so.

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/dental-3d-printing-market

EnvisionTEC, Stratasys, and Desktop Metal Propel Dental 3D Printing Forward

EnvisionTEC has been advancing the global dental 3D printing industry of late by rolling out a new series of high-speed dental 3D printers in an effort to improve operations at dental labs. At the same time, Stratasys inked a deal with top dental implant manufacturers for the inclusion of its PolyJet technology in order to boost precision in implant production through personalization. Additionally, Desktop Metal's acquisition of a biocompatible materials company underscores the growing importance of material innovation in dental applications. These improvements together will bring faster acceptance of 3D printing in dental care due to enhanced results for the patient, less expensive manufacturing processes, enhanced treatment alternatives that are also wider in range in the future years ahead.

Convergence of Innovation and Market Demand in Global Dental 3D Printing Industry

The intersection of innovation and market demand has catapulted dental 3D printing into a pivotal role within modern dentistry. The industry is changing fast from invisible braces, advanced prosthetics, technological improvements and an expanding international market. The path of the sector to accuracy and productivity is shown by activities like Align Technology and Stratasys partnership in manufacturing tailored braces as well as Formlabs’ discovery of bio-compatible polymers. Additionally, futuristic strides taken by Carbon, 3D Systems, EnvisionTEC, Stratasys and Desktop Metal promises to transform dental production where customization is more enhanced and cost effective too. At the intersection of these trends, 3D printing in dentistry will redefine treatment protocols hence leading to better results worldwide.

Related Report:

Artificial Intelligence Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

