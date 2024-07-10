AVer Introduces Stunning New USB 3.0 Extension Solution for PTZ Cameras

AVer UE1 USB Extender

AVer Europe announced the release today of UE1, the new USB Extender for PTZ cameras, allowing flexible deployment and an increase of camera distance.

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of education technology and Pro AV solutions, announced the release today of UE1, the new USB Extender for PTZ cameras. The AVer UE1 is an extender kit that transmits USB 3.0 signals over long distances, allowing Pro AV cameras to be mounted farther away while maintaining exceptional 4K video quality. The UE1’s compact design along with its plug-n-play capabilities allows for flexible deployment and an increase of camera distance.

"The new UE1 USB Extender is a significant addition to AVer's product lineup, addressing common challenges in professional AV setups. Its capability to transmit USB 3.0 signals up to 100 meters using CAT cabling and PoE technology eliminates the distance limitations imposed by traditional USB cables." - Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe

The UE1 transmits flawless USB 3.0 signals from farther distances by leveraging CAT cabling. Traditional USB cables are limited to a maximum length of 5 meters, but the UE1’s use of ethernet cables and PoE (Power over Ethernet) allows cameras to transmit data up to 100 meters away without any signal loss or degradation. Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe added: "The UE1 not only extends the reach of PTZ cameras but also simplifies the installation process with its compact design and plug-and-play functionality. This ensures that our customers can easily integrate it into their existing setups, thereby improving their overall user experience."

Perfect for high bandwidth environments, the UE1 is particularly useful for professional AV setups where cameras or other peripherals need to be positioned at a distance from the operating PC or laptop. UE1 also supports PoE++, a higher standard of power delivery in order to maintain excellent quality in data and power levels. Moreover, UE1 delivers PoE power at a blistering 65 watts. This cutting-edge technology adheres to the same standard as AVer’s camera lineup, thus ensuring seamless interoperation and compatibility.

The UE1 can effortlessly expand AVer Pro AV camera environments via its key features:

• Extended Reach of PTZ Cameras - Maintains high-quality 4K video with cameras while increasing operating distance

• Flexible Deployment - Utilizes USB 3.0 and CAT cabling for a cost-effective and adaptable installation

• Compact Design - A lightweight and small frame that takes up minimal space and integrates easily into any office or Pro AV environment

• Plug-and-Play Simplicity - Operates immediately upon connection, with no need for driver installation

• PC/Laptop Connection - Can easily connect devices that are located farther away from a central computer

Learn more about the UE1, its features and its specifications here --> https://presentation.avereurope.com/model/ue1



AVer UE1 USB Extender