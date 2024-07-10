Northedge Construction Partners with Solaxy Group to Achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2040
Northedge Construction teams up with Solaxy Group to enhance sustainability and eliminate carbon emissions by 2040.COQITLAM, BC, CANADA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northedge Construction Ltd. is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Solaxy Group Corp, marking a significant step towards achieving net zero emissions by 2040. This ambitious goal aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and supports the most stringent objectives of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5°C.
By 2030, Northedge Construction aims to eliminate all carbon emissions from its direct operations and the energy it purchases (Scope 1 and 2). In addition, the company pledges to halve emissions from indirect sources (Scope 3), which account for about 90% of the company's total emissions and include supply chain activities, business travel, and the use of sold products. By 2040, Northedge Construction plans to have completely eradicated Scope 3 emissions, ten years ahead of its initial target.
Arman Ghorbani, CEO of Northedge Construction, stated, “Northedge Construction is committed to leading by example in the construction industry. Our partnership with Solaxy Group underscores our dedication to reducing our carbon footprint and supporting a sustainable future. We are excited to take these decisive steps towards achieving full net zero emissions by 2040.”
Solaxy Group will play a pivotal role in helping Northedge Construction meet their ambitious net zero pledge. Through innovative solutions, Solaxy Group will assist in enhancing energy efficiency, adopting renewable energy sources, and implementing stringent environmental criteria in supplier selection. This collaboration aims to ensure both companies contribute significantly to mitigating climate change.
This new commitment enhances Northedge Construction’s ongoing efforts to promote environmental sustainability. The company has already made significant strides by sourcing 100% renewable electricity for its operations and committing to zero waste through recycling and reusing construction materials.
In addition to these efforts, Northedge Construction is also focused on enabling its clients to reduce their environmental impact through the use of eco-friendly construction practices and sustainable building materials. This initiative is expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions in the construction sector and promote a more circular economy.
Northedge Construction Ltd. is a leading construction and renovation company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, committed to delivering high-quality, sustainable building solutions. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, Northedge Construction aims to set new standards in the industry.
