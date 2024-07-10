Advanced Serial Port Terminal Now Available for Free

Electronic Team makes Advanced Serial Port Terminal available for free

Previously available as premium software, Advanced Serial Port Terminal is now open to all users at no cost.

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Team, Inc. has announced that Advanced Serial Port Terminal - a serial application and hardware testing solution - can now be used for free. Advanced Serial Port Terminal is a part of Electronic Team, Inc.’s lineup of COM port software, and is primarily targeted towards developers, rather than consumers.

The company’s primary motive for this decision is to encourage technological learning and development. The change is likely to benefit hobbyists the most due to their generally low budgets, but will also be advantageous to users across the board.

Advanced Serial Port Terminal can send and receive messages over a serial connection, providing a way to debug it. With the various features at the user’s disposal, this tool is highly flexible, allowing them to:

- Work with multiple connections at the same time;

- Choose between raw, hexadecimal, and VT100 emulation display modes;

- Send data in ASCII, hexadecimal, binary, and octal;

- Automate message sending;

- Create hotkeys for commonly used commands.

Advanced Serial Port Terminal can be downloaded from Electronic Team, Inc.’s official website.

