OKX to Host ‘Ordinals World Tour’ Meetup in Singapore

OKX today announced the next stop of its 'Ordinals World Tour' in Singapore on July 11, in collaboration with Ordzaar.



The ‘Ordinals World Tour’ is a global series of community meetups aimed at bringing together pioneers, builders, artists and creators from the Ordinals and Bitcoin ecosystem. Following the inaugural 'Ordinals World Tour' meetup in Vietnam, which coincided with the GM Vietnam conference where OKX was a platinum sponsor and exclusive ticketing partner, the upcoming meetup in Singapore is part of a broader initiative to foster innovation, educate users about Bitcoin Inscriptions and gather valuable product feedback.



Attendees can look forward to:

Networking: Connect with leading voices in the Ordinals community

Connect with leading voices in the Ordinals community Education: Learn about the Ordinals protocol and how to launch, buy, or sell collections using the OKX Wallet

Learn about the Ordinals protocol and how to launch, buy, or sell collections using the OKX Wallet Innovation: Discover OKX’s latest advancements in Bitcoin and blockchain technology

Discover OKX’s latest advancements in Bitcoin and blockchain technology Community engagement: Participate in discussions and provide feedback to enhance OKX Wallet and Marketplace features

Panelists include:

David Lin, Co-Founder and CEO at Ordzaar

Jeff Yin, CEO at Merlin Chain

Prakash, CEO and Co-Founder at ENJINSTARTER

Leeky, Head of Business Development at GANGSTER ALL STAR

Samse Christian, Product Marketing Director at OKX Web3



The next 'Ordinals World Tour' meetup will take place in Nashville, coinciding with Bitcoin Nashville later this month.



OKX also recently launched a new content series called Onchain Weekly. This series, released weekly, offers a behind-the-scenes look at what its Wallet team is building and why. Subscribers will be the first to know about new developments, seeing firsthand why OKX Wallet is the most secure and compatible for managing, swapping and exploring everything onchain.



OKX Wallet's inscription offering is the industry's most advanced with hex error checking, liquidity across multiple inscription standards, bulk inscription capabilities and automatic error detection. It is also the first multi-chain wallet to support the minting and trading of Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens, as well as the first to introduce zero-fee trading for Runes on mobile following the Bitcoin halving.



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

OKX also regularly publishes articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

