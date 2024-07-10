IYDF: 'We Should See the World' Charity Tour for Impoverished Vietnamese Children Successfully Held in Singapore
EINPresswire.com/ -- The third "We Should See the World" charity educational tour, organized by the International Youth Development Fund (IYDF) of Vietnam, successfully concluded in Singapore. This event attracted 43 students from impoverished families in Vietnam and was coordinated by the IYDF Asia-Pacific office.
The event was designed to expand the worldviews of these underprivileged children, enrich their understanding, and foster a comprehensive global perspective. Over the course of the week, the children explored a host of Singapore’s iconic landmarks, such as Gardens by the Bay, Singapore Zoo, and the ArtScience Museum. They engaged in a series of cultural exchange activities, mingling with local students to deepen their appreciation for diverse cultures.
The head of the IYDF Asia-Pacific office stated, "This event not only allowed the children to venture abroad and immerse themselves in Singapore’s rich cultural tapestry and cutting-edge technology but also, more crucially, it guided them towards forming well-rounded life perspectives and values through these cross-cultural interactions."
A number of Singaporean organizations and benefactors generously supported this event. Throughout the activity, the children not only witnessed Singapore's modernization and diversity but also made new friends during interactions, learning many things that cannot be taught in a classroom.
The participating Vietnamese students described the educational tour as a transformative experience that etched lasting impressions of Singapore’s enchanting beauty and warmth. IYDF stated that it will continue to strive to provide more opportunities like this for underprivileged children in the future, helping them achieve their dreams and move towards a better future.
The successful holding of this event not only showcased Singapore's friendliness and openness but also made a positive contribution to promoting cultural exchange and educational cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.
For more information, please visit the relevant website:www.iydf.org
Xiaobei
