Register Now for an Upcoming FOIA Best Practices Workshop on Backlog Reduction Plans

Join the Office of Information Policy (OIP) at its next Best Practices Workshop on creating and implementing backlog reduction plans.  Developing effective backlog reduction plans is critical to managing ever-increasing volumes of requests.  The workshop will feature panelists from agencies with varied FOIA workloads discussing their own backlog reduction efforts.     

The workshop will take place virtually over WebEx on July 31, 2024 from 10 AM – 12 PM EDT.  A summary of the best practices discussed will be posted on OIP’s Best Practices page.

This event is open to all agency FOIA professionals.  Federal employees may register here.  

For questions or more information, please contact OIP at DOJ.OIP.FOIA@usdoj.gov.

