Remo Health Selected by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to Test Medicare Dementia Care Model
Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model Aims to Increase Care Coordination, Support for Caregivers
Patients and caregivers everywhere deserve better dementia care – the type of care we've been delivering and advocating for since day one at Remo.”JACKSON, WYOMING, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Remo Health announced they have been selected by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to participate in a new Medicare alternative payment model designed to support people living with dementia and their caregivers. Under CMS’ Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model, Remo Health will be one of almost 400 participants building Dementia Care Programs (DCPs) across the country, working to increase care coordination and improve access to services and supports, including respite care, for people living with dementia and their caregivers.
— Dr. Will Poe, CEO and cofounder at Remo Health
“CMS is excited to partner with Remo Health under the GUIDE Model,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “GUIDE is a new approach to how Medicare will pay for the care of people living with dementia. The GUIDE participants are envisioning new ways to support not only people living with dementia, but also to reduce strain on the people who care for them, so that more Americans can remain in their homes and communities, rather than in institutions.”
The GUIDE Model will test a new payment approach for key supportive services furnished to people living with dementia, including: comprehensive, person-centered assessments and care plans; care coordination; 24/7 access to an interdisciplinary care team member or help line; and certain respite services to support caregivers. People with dementia and their caregivers will have the assistance and support of a Care Navigator to help them access clinical and non-clinical services such as meals and transportation through community-based organizations.
"Our team has been dedicated to this mission for several years now, and we've lived this journey with our own loved ones," said Dr. Will Poe, CEO at Remo Health. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring our comprehensive services to families across the nation through the GUIDE Model. Patients and caregivers everywhere deserve better dementia care – the type of care we've been delivering and advocating for since day one at Remo."
This model delivers on a promise in the Biden Administration’s Executive Order on Increasing Access to High-Quality Care and Supporting Caregivers and aligns with the National Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease. For more information on CMS’ GUIDE Model, please visit: https://www.cms.gov/priorities/innovation/innovation-models/guide.
About Remo Health:
Remo Health delivers virtual, comprehensive care to people living with dementia as well as their family caregivers. Remo is on a mission to redefine the standard of dementia care and make quality care accessible to all. By providing the tools, resources, and guidance needed at every step of the disease journey, Remo is able to support individuals wherever they are, whenever they need us.
