Australia Set to Host 2025 XTERRA Asia-Pacific Championship
Key Points:
- Dunsborough welcomes the 2025 XTERRA Asia-Pacific Championship, XTERRA World Cup opener, and Asia-Pacific Trail Run Championship in March 2025.
- The 2-day event includes Full Distance and Sprint Triathlons, a livestreamed XTERRA Short Track race, and youth-focused competitions.
- Supported by Tourism Western Australia Regional Events Scheme, Royalties for Regions, and the City of Busselton, the festival atmosphere, family activities, and scenic races highlight the world-class destination.
The 2025 XTERRA Asia-Pacific Championship gears up for Western Australia’s Geographe Bay, Meelup Regional Park and the Dunsborough Country Club on March 29-30, 2025.
This designation also marks XTERRA Australia as the host of Stop #1 of the 2025 XTERRA World Cup and the 2025 Asia-Pacific Trail Run Championship as part of a festival weekend combining off-road triathlon and trail running competitions.
In its third consecutive year on the XTERRA World Tour, Dunsborough’s unique mix of incredible scenery, intense challenge, the inclusive atmosphere of global outdoor adventurers gathering together make it the perfect location to host a trio of XTERRA Championship events in one setting.
The Crowning of Champions
The 2-day event is expected to attract over 1,500 participants competing in various categories. The lineup includes the Full Distance Triathlon, which will determine the 2025 XTERRA Asia-Pacific Champions in the elite and age-group categories for participants from this region. It will also be offering the points necessary for the world’s top elite off-road triathletes battling for the title of 2025 XTERRA World Cup Champion.
Trail runners across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific will lace up for year three of the XTERRA Trail Run World Series, with Dunsborough hosting the regional championship battles in Trail Marathon and Half Marathon as the host of the 2025 XTERRA Asia-Pacific Trail Run Championship. Champions from all three regions along with qualifiers from XTERRA Trail Run World Series events will meet at the end of the season to battle for the 2025 XTERRA Trail Run World Championship.
History and Course Specifics
Initially known as X-Adventure, the off-road event elevated into a globally recognized competition through a partnership between Rapid Ascent and XTERRA in 2023. The rugged southwest coast of Australia, combining ocean swimming, top-tier mountain biking, and trail running continues to be praised as a prime location for a premier race course.
The Full Distance Triathlon features a 1.5K swim in the clear waters of Geographe Bay, followed by a 28.5K mountain bike ride through the technically demanding trails of Meelup Regional Park, and concludes with a 10.5K trail run along scenic granite coastlines.
Athlete Quotes:
- Sam Osborne (NZL), Men's 2023 XTERRA Australia Full Distance Winner: "It’s honestly a banger of a race on a course [that] really rewards somebody who can rail a bike around a corner."
- Ben Allen (AUS), 2023 XTERRA Australia Full Distance Runner-Up: "This is the sickest XTERRA race on the planet. I’ve been coming to race here for eight years so I know what it’s like."
- Hannah-Lee Young (AUS), Reigning 2024 Asia-Pacific Champion: "The bike course was so much fun, and I loved sending it over the tabletops/drops and around the berms."
- Kate Bramley (AUS) 2024 XTERRA Australia 4th Overall: "This was a tough course but super fun with epic views on the run."
Events and Enthusiasm
Highlighting the weekend are several events designed for various age groups and skills levels:
- XTERRA Short Track: An elite-only spectacle event that will be live-streamed, featuring a 400m ocean swim, a specially designed 8K mountain bike course, and a 4K trail run to kick-off the 2025 XTERRA World Cup Series.
- Sprint Triathlon: Open to all athletes and ages, the Sprint and Full Distance races will feature as part of the XTERRA Youth Tour, making athletes aged 14-19 eligible to qualify for the 2025 XTERRA Youth Championship.
- Kids Race: For children up to 14 years old, featuring a 200m swim, 5.8K mountain bike, and 2.6K trail run.
- Groms Race: For children under 9, consisting of an 800m trail run and 1.2K mountain bike,
- Trail Runs: A Trail Marathon and Half Marathon to crown the 2025 XTERRA Asia-Pacific Trail Run Champions, alongside a 10K trail run.
"We are thrilled to bring the XTERRA Asia-Pacific Championship to Dunsborough next year," said General Manager of Rapid Ascent Sam Maffett. "This event not only highlights Australia's premier off-road course but also showcases Dunsborough as a world-class destination."
"We could not dream of a better location to host our Asia-Pacific Triathlon and Trail Run Championships," stated Landry Benoit, APAC Technical Director for XTERRA. "After elevating the event in Taiwan over the past three years, we needed a venue and partner that could match and make this regional championship weekend an unforgettable experience for every off-road athlete."
Benoit further elaborated on the perfect convergence of factors: "The location, the courses, and the local support have all aligned perfectly. Participants who are familiar with our previous events in Australia will be pleasantly surprised by the enhancements for 2025. Meanwhile, newcomers will discover one of the most incredible venues ever to host a championship."
Community Festivities
An array of community-focused events suitable for various age groups, ensures a broad appeal for participants and spectators including an expo, awards ceremonies with food and entertainment. Family-friendly activities will continue to be added to the weekend’s festivities. Event support comes from the WA Government through Tourism Western Australia’s Regional Events Scheme and Royalties for Regions, along with the City of Busselton.
Registrations for the 2025 XTERRA Asia-Pacific Championship will open soon, with further details regarding early bird prices announced via xterraplanet.com and XTERRA social media.
About XTERRA
XTERRA is a global lifestyle brand that champions the outdoor enthusiast in their pursuit of relentless adventure. From pioneering the sport of cross-triathlon in 1996, XTERRA has grown to become a leading brand in off-road adventure through the XTERRA World Tour, XTERRA Trail Run World Series and the XTERRA World Cup, connecting an eco-aware community of worldwide explorers that seek to protect the places where they play.
