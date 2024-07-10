Molded by Tradition, Driven by Innovation. Diversified Plastics, Inc. Rebrands to Aprios Custom MFG
EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversified Plastics, Inc. (DPI), a leader in custom plastic injection molding and additive manufacturing, proudly announces its rebranding to Aprios Custom MFG. To ensure clarity, DPI will now be doing business as (DBA) Aprios Custom MFG. This strategic shift reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and its forward-looking, technology-driven strategy.
Founded in 1977, DPI has built a reputation for high-precision, close-tolerance injection-molded, and digitally manufactured components for medical devices, filtration, aerospace, and various industrial markets. The rebrand to Aprios Custom MFG signifies a new chapter in the company's journey while honoring its 47-year legacy.
“This company has a great history and legacy. We’ve been around for 40+ years, and you don’t survive that long without doing what you do very well” said CEO Alex Danzberger. “We are proud of our roots in injection molding but chose to rebrand because the scope of our service offerings has evolved to meet the more demanding requirements of our customers.”
Employee-owned and headquartered in Minneapolis, Aprios Custom MFG will continue to operate with the same dedication and ownership structure. The company remains a full-service contract manufacturer, offering design for manufacturing assistance, additive manufacturing along with cleanroom assembly and packaging. With facilities in both Minneapolis, MN, and San Diego County, CA, Aprios is uniquely equipped to serve a wide range of industries with high-quality, mission-critical components.
“Things are moving fast today in manufacturing, whether it’s 3D printing, AI, or the use of the internet to make easy buying decisions, Aprios will be your partner along the way, providing sage advice intertwined with today’s most modern technology” said Tom Venable, Chief Commercial Officer.
As part of the rebrand, Aprios continues to leverage cutting-edge technologies, including Carbon's Digital Light Synthesis™ (DLS) technology, to provide rapid prototyping and production-grade parts. The company’s ISO 9001:2015 and 13485:2016 certifications, FDA registration, and ITAR certification underscore its commitment to quality and regulatory compliance.
For more information about Aprios Custom MFG and its services, visit https://www.aprios.com/.
About Aprios Custom MFG
Employee-owned Aprios Custom MFG (Diversified Plastics, Inc.) is a leading custom plastic-injection molder and additive manufacturer, specializing in high-precision parts for medical devices, filtration, telecommunications, electronics, and various industrial markets. Aprios delivers advanced services in additive manufacturing, medical injection molding, design for manufacturing, prototype injection molding, medical prototyping, and plastic injection molding.
Tom Venable
Aprios Custom Manufacturing
tvenable@aprios.com