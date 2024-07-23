Larson & Gaston, LLP, celebrates 25 years as a Pasadena law firm dedicated to serving Southern California businesses
Larson & Gaston, LLP, celebrates 25 years as a Pasadena law firm dedicated to serving Southern California businesses.PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2000, Larson & Gaston, LLP, has championed Southern California businesses by defending them against claims and lawsuits, and guiding them through the challenging complexities of the ever-changing legal landscape.
In 2024 they celebrate their 25th anniversary by reflecting on the work they’ve done in employment law, transportation law, insurance law, business law, real estate law, construction law, and business and civil litigation. Through the years, they’ve consistently fought against well-funded plaintiff’s law firms, outpunching the competition and winning major victories for their clients.
“I think the thing for which I am most proud and grateful during the past 25 years of our firm’s existence is the number of business clients that have remained with us for the entire duration, including clients whose ownership has changed either by way of generational change through inheritance or change as a result of a sale of the client’s business,” Daniel Gaston, name partner at Larson & Gaston, LLP, said.
California law has changed significantly since the firm’s opening 25 years ago. Laws such as the Private Attorneys General Act of 2004 (commonly referred to as the "sue your boss law") and California Assembly Bill 5 (referred to as the "gig worker bill") did not exist in 2000. California has repeatedly changed its laws over the last 25 years, especially in the area of employment law, adding great costs and complexity to employers’ efforts to comply. These laws tend to favor employees, but often to such a degree that they limit employers’ ability to discipline problematic employees and discourage the hiring of new staff for company expansion.
“Certainly, the legal landscape in California has changed in our 25 years and can be a trap for the unwary,” said John Larson, name partner at Larson & Gaston, LLP. “Today, starting a business should include a consultation with an attorney to make sure the proper procedures and protocol are instituted in the beginning, no matter how small the business.” With California employment law constantly changing, consulting with an employment lawyer is now more critical than ever.
For the last 25 years, Larson & Gaston, LLP, has successfully championed their clients. They’ve protected hundreds of clients’ business interests, executed proactive measures to mitigate legal risks, and set up companies for success. Repeatedly, they’ve won against some of the largest law firms, showing that effective legal counsel results from access to dedicated and experienced attorneys. The attorneys at Larson & Gaston, LLP, continue to dedicate their legal services to businesses large and small in Southern California and beyond.
