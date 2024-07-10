Facebook Live Event to Stream William OHanlon’s Court Appearance
We believe that transparency and education are key to fostering a better understanding of our legal system,”SEWELL, NJ, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 17, 2024, a unique Facebook Live event will provide viewers with an unprecedented look into the real-life experience of being an innocent criminal defendant. The event will livestream the court appearance of William M. OHanlon at Washington Township Municipal Court, scheduled for 1:30 PM.
About the Event:
This Facebook Live event will feature live commentary and insights from legal experts who will explain the procedures and significance of each part of the court appearance. The initiative seeks to demystify the legal process, providing the public with a clear understanding of what occurs during a criminal court session.
“We believe that transparency and education are key to fostering a better understanding of our legal system,” said Gregory Napoli, Campaign Spokesperson. “By livestreaming Mr. OHanlon’s court appearance, we hope to provide a real-world example of the judicial process in action, helping to inform and engage the public.”
Event Details:
• Date: July 17, 2024
• Time: 1:30 PM EST
• Location: Washington Township Municipal Zoom Court
• Platform: Facebook Live - https://www.facebook.com/events/400042273060013
The livestream will document the proceedings as William M. OHanlon faces charges related to false theft accusations from his sister. This event aims to shed light on the judicial process, offering viewers a transparent and educational view of the courtroom experience from the perspective of a criminal defendant.
How to Participate:
To join the livestream, follow OHanlonformayor and tune in at 1:30 PM on July 17, 2024. Viewers will have the opportunity to submit questions and comments in real-time, which will be addressed by our panel of legal experts during the broadcast.
About OHanlonForMayor:
OHanlonformayor.com is the official campaign website for William OHanlon (I) candidate for mayor of Washington Township in the upcoming 2024 election.
