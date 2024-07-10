SuperCare Health® Hosts 50th Anniversary Ceremony with Industry Business Council and Regional Chamber San Gabriel Valley
I am so proud to be part of an organization that demonstrates such genuine care and compassion for the world around us.”CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIF., UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizational leaders from across the country gathered on Tuesday morning to join the City of Industry Business Council and the Regional Chamber of Commerce San Gabriel Valley in an intimate and inspiring ceremony commemorating SuperCare Health’s 50th anniversary. John Cassar, CEO and Owner of SuperCare Health, a leading respiratory, sleep, and diabetes care provider that partners with healthcare professionals and insurance networks to help patients manage their care, shared heartfelt words of appreciation to his employees and executive team for helping the company reach this milestone. “As I stand before this extraordinary group of leaders, I am filled with gratitude for your hard work and unwavering commitment to our patients. Thank you for joining us today as we continue to improve lives in the communities we serve. To my executive team, you are my band of brothers. We are here today because of your perseverance.” Cassar also bestowed special recognition to his parents, Gabe and Micheline Cassar, who founded the company in 1974 as a small retail pharmacy in Hacienda Heights, California. “To my mother and father, our original founders, who showed me that anything is possible. You instilled in me the values of hard work, integrity, and humility. You laid the foundation of our core values that exist today at SuperCare Health and demonstrated that as entrepreneurs, it’s truly possible to start with almost nothing and build something remarkable. This achievement is as much yours as it is mine.”
— Kristen Bengo, VP of Human Resources, SuperCare Health
Representing the City of Industry Business Council, Joanne McClaskey, Executive Director, presented SuperCare Health’s executive team with a ceremonial plaque, certificate, and mementos on behalf of the City. Additional members of her team joined the presentation, including Cindy Salas, Yvette Dominguez, and Patricia Santillan.
The Regional Chamber of Commerce San Gabriel Valley made a special appearance at the ceremony, as well, presenting Cassar and team with a plaque in recognition of their Chamber membership and service to the community. Joined by colleagues Nef Cortez and Mike Brown, remarks on behalf of the Chamber were delivered by Aziz Amiri, CEO, and Ken Liebman, President and Chairman of the Board.
As the ceremony came to an end, SuperCare Health’s Kristen Bengo, VP of Human Resources, and Kim Hoeckendorf, Executive VP of Sales and Operations, addressed the audience. Said Bengo, “On behalf of everyone far and wide at SuperCare Health, we want to thank and congratulate this team of visionary leaders, our executives who have guided us through many challenges and triumphs. Most importantly, I want to thank every team member for your devotion and commitment to the people who matter the most to us- our patients and communities. I am so proud to be part of an organization that demonstrates such genuine care and compassion for the world around us. Congratulations, SuperCare Health, for 50 years of impactful service!”
To learn more about SuperCare Health and to enroll in one of our comprehensive respiratory care programs, visit us online. To explore our newest division, SuperCare Diabetes, check out our website. Speak with a SuperCare Health customer service representative by calling (800) 206-4880 or use our new and improved live virtual chat.
###
About SuperCare Health
SuperCare Health is a comprehensive, high-touch, high-tech, post-acute healthcare organization that manages patients with chronic conditions and provides a broad range of therapies, including ventilation, oxygen, CPAP/BiPAP, medication optimization, nebulizers and nebulized medications, airway clearance and mobilization, enteral supplies, continuous glucose monitoring for diabetes care, and more. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies combined with quality clinical services, SuperCare Health’s services, programs, and products support cost savings, improved patient outcomes, and streamlined care coordination.
Amand Charlin
SuperCare Health
+1 626-949-2419
supercareconnect@supercare.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube