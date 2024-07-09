South Australians save $20 million at the bowser thanks to Fuel Watch

Release date: 09/07/24

South Australians are saving more than $20 million a year thanks to the Malinauskas Government’s live fuel price monitoring, a new RAA report has shown.

According to the RAA’s latest fuel survey, motorists are saving $315 per year on average by having the power to shop around and buy when fuel is cheaper.

65,000 South Australians use the RAA app each month - resulting in an overall annual saving of approximately $20.5 million from the RAA app alone.

The average price of unleaded petrol in Adelaide so far in 2024 is 192c per litre – up from 149c per litre in 2021 when the last survey was conducted – an increase driven largely by global inflationary pressures and the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

As a result, 74 per cent of those surveyed said they now spend more than $100 per month on fuel compared to 36 per cent in 2021 – demonstrating how important the live fuel pricing is to help people find the cheapest option.

Under the fuel pricing information scheme, fuel retailers are required to report their prices to a central database within 30 minutes of changing the price at the pump.

Drivers can then access free fuel price information via fuel price apps including Petrol Spy, Motor Mouth, the RAA app, SA Bowser: Should I Fuel?, Fuel Price Australia, ServoTrack and Pumped.

Consumer and Business Services conducts regular inspections and petrol station operators face penalties of $649 ($550 plus $99 Victim of Crime levy) - or fines in court of up to $10,000 - especially if they have ignored previous warnings.

CBS has conducted more than 2800 inspections, investigated 1921 complaints and issued 356 warnings and 58 expiations totalling more than $31,900 in fines and levies since the scheme’s introduction.

Anyone who believes a service station is in breach is encouraged to report it to Consumer and Business Services: https://www.cbs.sa.gov.au/campaigns/find-the-cheapest-fuel

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

Live fuel pricing has been a game changer for South Australians.

Each year, South Australians are saving more than $20 million at the bowser thanks to live fuel pricing.

With cost-of-living pressures continuing to bite, the ability to shop around and buy petrol when it is cheaper is helping South Australians to save money and offset the rising price of fuel.

Attributable to RAA fuel expert Mark Borlace

The State Government has done a fantastic job implementing and policing the real time fuel pricing scheme which has been a huge win for motorists.

It’s encouraging to see more people are shopping around before filling up – it shows a positive change in consumer behaviour.

As they say, information is power – and we want to empower motorists so they can save money at the bowser.

RAA’s fuel price comparison is helping motorists save $315 on average each year at the bowser and hopefully that is helping provide some relief.

There’s still around 47% of drivers who aren’t using fuel comparison apps to save money – we’re encouraging them to download the RAA app and shop around before they fill up next.