Drivers are advised of an upcoming lane closure on Highway 7 between Murray Street and Stave Lake Street as improvements to the commercial truck route through Mission continue.

Highway 7 will be reduced to single-lane-alternating traffic between Murray and Stave Lake streets from 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2024, through 5 a.m., Tuesday, July 16.

The work is necessary to stabilize the slope on the bank below the highway. The complexity of the project requires the lane to be closed over multiple days. A construction-zone speed limit will be in effect and drivers must obey all signage and traffic-control personnel.

Drivers can expect delays and should plan extra time or choose an alternative route.

For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/