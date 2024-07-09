RSIPF participates in 46th Independence Anniversary and swearing in of new GG

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) joined several thousand members of the public to mark the 46th anniversary of Solomon Islands independence and the swearing in of the 8th Governor General (GG), Reverend David Tiva Kapu from the Central Island at the National Stadium in Honiara on 8th July 2024.

Parade Commander during the Independence anniversary celebration is Assistance Commissioner (AC) Simpson Pogeava.

One male and a female platoon of RSIPF officers as well as the Police Band together with Australian Defence Force (ADF) band led the official parade at the National Stadium accompanied by officers of the Correctional Services of Solomon Islands (CSSI), the Honiara City Council Law Enforcement officers and youth groups including the Scouts, Girl Guides, Brownies and the Seventh Day Adventist Pathfinders.

Officers of the RSIPF also carried a large Solomon Islands Flag which was hoisted at the Southern end of the National Stadium as Prime Minister, Hon. Jeremiah Manele gave three happy cheers to the people and government of Solomon Islands as blue, green and yellow coloured balloons were released into the sky.

The RSIPF commends all members of the public who attended the official program as there were no incidents reported.

Your Police calls on members of the public to continue this good behaviour as we look forward to celebrate the more independence anniversary in the coming years.

All road users including vehicle drivers and pedestrians are advised to respect each other as they move around Honiara and the provincial centres. Vehicle and boat drivers are strongly urged not to drink and drive as police are mounting high visibility operations including random breath testing (RBT) in the capital.

//End//

CSSI female platoon

CSSI male platoon

HCC Law enforcement platoon

Parade platoons cheering to the 46th Independence Anniversary during the official program

Police officers on foot beat patrols inside the National Stadium

RSIPF and ADF brass band leading the parade on the 46th independence anniversary

RSIPF Female platoon

RSIPF male platoon