Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,783 in the last 365 days.

Ministry of Agriculture welcomes visit by St Maarten Economic Minister and delegation

(Press release) The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, St. Kitts welcomed the Honourable Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunications (TEATT) and her delegation from St. Maarten on Thursday 4th July, 2024.

Upon arrival, the St. Maarten delegation paid a visit to the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Honourable Samal Duggins. Both Ministers engaged in meaningful dialogue and emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation between both nations
in the fields of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.

 

Minister Heyliger-Marten expressed how impressed she is by the work being done in the agricultural sector on the island, how it inspires her and her team and her interest in having a close working relationship with the Ministry of Agriculture in the future.
The Minister also stated that her focus on enhancing food security and product affordability is most important.

 

Meanwhile, Honourable Samal Duggins shared the same sentiments highlighting the government’s thrust to achieve food security and sustainability in St. Kitts and Nevis.

 

 

You just read:

Ministry of Agriculture welcomes visit by St Maarten Economic Minister and delegation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more