Ministry of Agriculture welcomes visit by St Maarten Economic Minister and delegation

(Press release) The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, St. Kitts welcomed the Honourable Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunications (TEATT) and her delegation from St. Maarten on Thursday 4th July, 2024.

Upon arrival, the St. Maarten delegation paid a visit to the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Honourable Samal Duggins. Both Ministers engaged in meaningful dialogue and emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation between both nations

in the fields of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.

Minister Heyliger-Marten expressed how impressed she is by the work being done in the agricultural sector on the island, how it inspires her and her team and her interest in having a close working relationship with the Ministry of Agriculture in the future.

The Minister also stated that her focus on enhancing food security and product affordability is most important.

Meanwhile, Honourable Samal Duggins shared the same sentiments highlighting the government’s thrust to achieve food security and sustainability in St. Kitts and Nevis.