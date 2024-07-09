CARILEC’s 2024 Engineering and Procurement Conference & Exhibition Explores Solutions for a more Resilient Caribbean Power Sector

(Castries, Saint Lucia) – The Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) will host its prestigious Engineering and Procurement Conference and Exhibition at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, St. Maarten from July 21 – 24, 2024.

The annual Engineering and Procurement Conference and Exhibition offers a valuable opportunity for professionals in the fields of engineering and procurement to convene to collaboratively address challenges impacting the regions energy sector, and to engage with cutting-edge technological advancements, and innovative solutions being presented by over thirty exhibitors.

This year’s conference will be held under the theme “Leveraging Technology and Process Innovation with Enhanced Procurement for a more Resilient Caribbean Power Sector.” The Caribbean power sector is undergoing a steady transformation in its energy transitioning, marked by an increased focus on grid resilience initiatives and infrastructure development. As secure, clean, and affordable solutions and technologies continue to evolve, there is an increasing demand for competitive, cost-effective, and timely procurement practices, coupled with innovative processes. The Engineering and Procurement Conference and Exhibition will therefore examine and distil best practices and experiences, as well as develop new solutions and innovative approaches for a more resilient Caribbean energy sector.

The conference will begin with an Opening Ceremony on Sunday, July 21, which will feature a keynote address by the distinguished former Governor of Sint Maarten, and former Chairman of the supervisory board of NV GEBE, Drs. Eugene Bernard Holiday.

Throughout the three-day conference, participants will engage in a diverse range of panel discussions, workshops, and technical presentations, covering a comprehensive agenda which will impart pertinent knowledge on trending topics within the electric utility engineering and procurement areas. These topics include energy modelling approaches, electric vehicle (EV) charging, flexible generation, and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contracts for grid infrastructure, generation or storage capacities.

To register for this year’s Engineering and Procurement Conference and Exhibition, or to learn more, visit the event page at https://carilec.org/event/engpro2024/.

The 2024 Engineering and Procurement Conference and Exhibition would not have been possible without the invaluable support of the Association’s generous sponsors. Platinum Sponsor: Aggreko; Emerald Sponsor: MSHS; Gold Sponsor: Accelleron; Silver Sponsors: American Wire Group, and Classic Controls Inc.