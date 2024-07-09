Commissioner Manolo Reyes invites you to a Citizenship Drive event

Next date: Saturday, July 13, 2024 | 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

District 4 Commissioner Manolo Reyes, together with Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera, invites the community to participate in the Citizenship Drive event on Saturday, July 13th, at Robert King High Park.

“Our commitment as commissioners is to bring services to the community, and that is what we are doing. Many people who qualify do not become citizens because they do not understand the process or because they believe it is too expensive,” said Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

This free event requires pre-registration with the Hispanic Coalition Organization, which will be present to advise and assist individuals with completing their applications for citizenship.

When

Saturday, July 13, 2024 | 10:00 AM - 02:00 PM

Location

Robert King High Park, 7025 W Flagler St, Miami, 33144, View Map