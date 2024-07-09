Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,780 in the last 365 days.

Commissioner Manolo Reyes invites you to a Citizenship Drive event

Next date: Saturday, July 13, 2024 | 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Commissioner Manolo Reyes invites you to a Citizenship Drive event.jpeg

District 4 Commissioner Manolo Reyes, together with Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera, invites the community to participate in the Citizenship Drive event on Saturday, July 13th, at Robert King High Park.

“Our commitment as commissioners is to bring services to the community, and that is what we are doing. Many people who qualify do not become citizens because they do not understand the process or because they believe it is too expensive,” said Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

This free event requires pre-registration with the Hispanic Coalition Organization, which will be present to advise and assist individuals with completing their applications for citizenship.

When

  • Saturday, July 13, 2024 | 10:00 AM - 02:00 PM

Location

Robert King High Park, 7025 W Flagler St, Miami, 33144, View Map

25.7705957,-80.3087027

7025 W Flagler St , Miami 33144

Robert King High Park

7025 W Flagler St , Miami 33144

Commissioner Manolo Reyes invites you to a Citizenship Drive event

You just read:

Commissioner Manolo Reyes invites you to a Citizenship Drive event

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more