Commissioner Manolo Reyes invites the community to enjoy a Movie Night

Next date: Friday, July 12, 2024 | 06:00 AM to 08:00 PM

City of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes invites the community to join him for a special screening of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem this Friday July 12th at Fairlawn Community Park.

“We offer the residents the opportunity to enjoy an evening of outdoor movies with their children at the newly opened Fairlawn Community Park. These events provide opportunities for parents to connect with their children, families and neighbors, while the little ones have fun in a family-friendly atmosphere, all at no cost,” said Commissioner Reyes.

Free popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream and entertainment will be provided before the movie begins.

When

Friday, July 12, 2024 | 06:00 AM - 08:00 PM

Location

Fairlawn Community Park, 601 SW 63rd Court, Miami, 33144, View Map