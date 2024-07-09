Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,509 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,780 in the last 365 days.

Commissioner Manolo Reyes invites the community to enjoy a Movie Night

Next date: Friday, July 12, 2024 | 06:00 AM to 08:00 PM

Movie Night.jpg

City of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes invites the community to join him for a special screening of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem this Friday July 12th at Fairlawn Community Park.

“We offer the residents the opportunity to enjoy an evening of outdoor movies with their children at the newly opened Fairlawn Community Park. These events provide opportunities for parents to connect with their children, families and neighbors, while the little ones have fun in a family-friendly atmosphere, all at no cost,” said Commissioner Reyes.

Free popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream and entertainment will be provided before the movie begins.

When

  • Friday, July 12, 2024 | 06:00 AM - 08:00 PM

Location

Fairlawn Community Park, 601 SW 63rd Court, Miami, 33144, View Map

25.7649094,-80.2984805

601 SW 63rd Court , Miami 33144

Fairlawn Community Park

601 SW 63rd Court , Miami 33144

Commissioner Manolo Reyes invites the community to enjoy a Movie Night

You just read:

Commissioner Manolo Reyes invites the community to enjoy a Movie Night

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more