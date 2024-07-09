Clicta Digital Achieves Pro Level Two Status and Becomes Official Fiverr Agency
Denver-Based Agency Officially Joins Fiverr's Elite AgenciesDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clicta Digital, a growth driven digital marketing agency based in Denver, Colorado, is excited to announce its official recognition as a Fiverr agency and its achievement of Pro Level Two status on the platform. This significant milestone underscores Clicta Digital's commitment to delivering exceptional digital marketing services and expanding its capabilities to better serve clients.
About Fiverr Agencies
Agencies on Fiverr represent companies with teams of professionals possessing diverse skills and experience, offering comprehensive services and solutions. These agencies manage multiple high-scale projects and clients simultaneously, providing scalability and reliability. Fiverr’s thorough vetting process ensures that agencies maintain high-quality services and foster a trustworthy business environment. Currently, agencies on Fiverr operate in the categories of Digital Marketing, Programming & Tech, and Graphics & Design, with additional categories anticipated soon.
What It Means to Be a Fiverr Pro Seller
A Fiverr Pro Seller is recognized for their high-quality services and exceptional performance on the platform. Pro Sellers undergo a rigorous vetting process to verify their skills and professionalism. Achieving Pro status means that a seller has consistently delivered outstanding work, maintained excellent ratings, and met Fiverr's stringent requirements for service delivery. This status provides clients with confidence in the seller’s expertise and reliability.
About Clicta Digital
Established in 2017, Clicta Digital is an award winning data-driven digital marketing agency based in Denver, Colorado, with satellite offices across the USA and Canada. With a team of 12 dedicated professionals, Clicta Digital specializes in increasing sales by enhancing Google rankings. The agency offers a wide range of services, including SEO, PPC, content marketing, website development, social media marketing, and more, across various industries such as spa, construction, financial services, legal, dental care, health & wellness, ecommerce, and hospitality.
Services Offered:
* Website Marketing/Promotion
* SEO & SEM
* Web Analytics
* Local SEO
* Website Content & Design
* Guest Posting
* Social Media Marketing & Management
* Influencer Marketing
* E-Commerce Marketing
* Online Advertising Campaigns
* B2B Marketing
* Content Creation & Marketing
* Public Relations
At Clicta Digital, the focus is on delivering measurable results that contribute to business growth. For more information on our services and how we can support your digital marketing needs, please reach out to our team.
