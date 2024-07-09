Inmate, Self-Proclaimed ‘Witch,’ Can’t Have Access to Fire

A state prisoner who is a Wiccan—a member of a pagan religion that practices witchcraft—can’t use an open flame in a fire pit as part of a ritual, under a 2-1 decision of Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirming the denial of a preliminary injunction.
