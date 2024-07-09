Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Governor of Maryland Wes Moore

CANADA, September 7 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Governor of Maryland, Wes Moore, on the margins of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in Washington, D.C., United States of America.

Prime Minister Trudeau expressed his condolences to those who were affected by the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March of this year, and he commended those who worked tirelessly to reopen the port of Baltimore following the accident.

The Prime Minister and the Governor reaffirmed the importance of the bilateral relationship between Canada and the United States, noting the role of the Canada-Maryland economic relationship in strengthening these ties. Prime Minister Trudeau underscored the major contributions of Canadian companies to Maryland’s economy, and the two leaders reiterated their mutual desire to continue building on this commercial co-operation, including in equipment and machinery, minerals and metals, and chemicals.

The Prime Minister congratulated Maryland for exceeding its climate targets. The leaders discussed their shared goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the importance of working together – with all orders of government – to fight climate change.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Governor Moore agreed to remain in contact and looked forward to further collaboration on issues of importance to Canadians and Marylanders alike.