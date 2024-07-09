Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with leaders of the United States Senate

CANADA, September 7 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with leaders of the United States Senate, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, on the margins of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in Washington, D.C., United States of America.

The Prime Minister and Senate leaders reaffirmed the importance of the bilateral relationship between Canada and the United States, including trade through the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. They also reiterated the two countries’ commitment to working together on a wide range of initiatives, including those related to cross-border issues and co-operation in the energy and critical minerals sectors.

The Prime Minister reiterated his unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine and the importance of sustainable support for Ukraine. He highlighted Canada’s sanctions on Russia’s military-industrial complex and work with G7 partners to unlock future revenues from frozen Russian sovereign assets that will support Ukraine defend its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The Prime Minister and Senate leaders appreciated the long history of Canada-U.S. military co-operation, from the D-Day landings in Normandy to NATO’s 75th anniversary this year. The Prime Minister underlined Canada’s defence policy update, Our North, Strong and Free: A Renewed Vision for Canada’s Defence, which includes new investments that will provide the Canadian Armed Forces with the tools and capacity they need to defend Canada and protect North America.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Senate leaders looked forward to further collaboration on priorities for Canadians and Americans alike, particularly advancing shared prosperity.