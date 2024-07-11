New Children’s Book by Chesapeake Bay Dweller Teaches Readers Their 'ABCs of Crabbing on the Chesapeake Bay'
written by Susan Swift; illustrated by Heather Cockrell; on sale July 15, 2024
. . . beautifully written and illustrated . . . perfect for anyone who loves the waters in and around the Chesapeake Bay. Anyone who loves a hot steamed crab should share this ABC story. . . .”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belle Isle Books of Richmond, Virginia, is pleased to announce the upcoming release of a new children’s picture book, 'ABCs of Crabbing on the Chesapeake Bay,' written by Susan Swift and illustrated by Heather Cockrell.
— Shauna McCranie, executive director of the Reedville Fishermen’s Museum
Every child has to learn their ABCs—but few learn the ins and outs of how crabs get from the water to their dinner plates! This themed ABC book marries the two by inviting readers young and old to hop aboard a crabbing boat and discover how watermen catch blue crabs on Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay. From equipment like oilskins and pot pullers to early-morning wakeup schedules, the book explores several essential aspects of a waterman’s job—as well as the delicious critters they catch. Readers from one to one hundred will enjoy learning more about the Bay’s most famous marine life, including everything from their parts to how they’re caught to how they’re eaten.
Accompanied by soft, gentle watercolors that illustrate alphabetic and marine concepts for both adult and child visitors to and lifelong residents of the marshy peninsulas that surround Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay—as well as actual photos from a waterman’s day—'ABCs of Crabbing on the Chesapeake Bay' is scheduled for release on July 15, 2024.
'This book describes the process of harvesting blue crabs in and around the waters of the Chesapeake Bay, as well as all of the tools and supplies they use. Commercial seafood harvesters are watermen, and they work hard from May through November, catching the blue crab that is used in many delicious seafood recipes. This book is written for readers from one to one hundred, or anyone who loves the water and is curious about crabbing and what watermen do.'
'About the Author'
Susan Swift obtained her BA and MAEd at the College of William and Mary. She has been an elementary teacher, arReading specialist, and alLibrarian for many years. An avid reader, she has wanted to write children’s books since she first became a teacher. After college, she moved from Pennsylvania to the Northern Neck of Virginia. When she arrived, she didn’t know the first thing about crabbing, nor how any kinds of seafood were harvested. She now lives on the Chesapeake Bay in Reedville, Virginia, with her husband and two very spoiled dogs, and wrote this book to highlight the work of local watermen like her husband, son, and friends who work on the Bay.
In her spare time, Susan enjoys spending time with her family, going to the beach, reading, and writing. She has two grown children.
'About the Illustrator'
Heather Cockrell has always had a passion for using her creativity to inspire children to express their own unique creativity. Born and raised in the small rural town of Lancaster County, Virginia, she attended Ferrum College and received a bachelor's degree in education. After teaching for a few years in several different areas of Virginia, Heather decided to return home, and accepted her current position as the middle school art teacher at Northumberland Middle School in Northumberland County, Virginia.
Heather now resides in the small town of Reedville, Virginia, with her husband Nick and their two dogs. She enjoys spending time on the water, on which both she and her husband grew up.
Belle Isle Books, an imprint of Brandylane Publishers, Inc., is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia that has published books since 1985.
'ABCs of Crabbing on the Chesapeake Bay' (hardcover, 36 pages, $26.95 / paperback, 36 pages, $15.95) is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.
