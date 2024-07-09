Air Quality Alert Issued for Chelan County and Methow Valley

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for all of Chelan county plus the Methow Valley down to Brewster in Okanogan county on Tuesday 7/9/2024 and until further notice, due to expected smoke from the Pioneer fire and other regional wildfires. Particulate matter (PM2.5) may reach Unhealthy and Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels.

Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy, everyone should reduce exposure. Limit time outside, avoid strenuous activity, and follow tips for cleaner indoor air. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive groups should take steps to reduce exposure. Limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for cleaner indoor air. Everyone should watch for symptoms as a sign to reduce exposure.

Agricultural and outdoor burning restrictions are in effect.