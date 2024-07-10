New Hairline Crack Filler Product for Boats Enjoys Wave of Summer Sales
After being featured in boating magazines in Canada, US and Italy, new gelcoat crack repair kit product by Boatsmartz receives a rush of orders.
I wanted to develop a crack filler that was easy to apply and could withstand pressure washing, without the laborious process of dremeling and sanding every small crack on my boat.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is the first summer on the market for the innovative new Gelcoat Repair Kit made by Boatsmartz. The brainchild product of passionate sailor and chemical engineer Sergio Vitomir, has attracted interest from boating publications in Canada, US and Italy over the past month. This publicity has resulted in a wave of sales, including a rush of orders from Italy.
— Sergio Vitomir
Boatsmartz Gelcoat Repair Kit is a groundbreaking solution to a long-standing problem for boaters. The problem is called spider cracks, hairline cracks, stress cracks, crazing or crows feet—depending on where you're from. This problem, however, is familiar to every fibreglass boat owner as their boat begins to age. Although it’s primarily a cosmetic issue, fine gelcoat cracks can grow and eventually impact the structural integrity of a boat.
Frustrated by ineffective gelcoat crack repair products on the market, Vitomir embarked on a mission to invent a solution that would not only work, but outperform every product available. And after exhaustive research and testing, Boatsmartz Gelcoat Repair Kit emerged as the ultimate answer to hairline crack repair in the marine industry.
"I had tried all the hairline crack repair products on the market, and none of them stayed in the crack," remarked Sergio Vitomir. "I wanted a filler that was easy to apply and didn’t wash away when I pressure washed the boat. I also wanted it to work on cracks below the waterline. And I was not interested in the long and laborious process of dremeling, sanding and buffing every small crack on my boat."
Vitomir’s formula provides durability, flexibility, and is easy to apply. It effortlessly fills the finest cracks and after curing for 24 hours, it will not budge, even with the force of pressure washing directly on the crack. Its innovative epoxy-free and silica-free composition utilizes a proprietary resin interlaced with nanoparticle filler and pigment to deliver a seamless finish without the need for sanding or dremeling. The result is a hassle-free solution that saves boat owners both time and money.
Boatsmartz Gelcoat Repair Kit is available for purchase at www.boatsmartz.com. It comes in a mini kit, which fills 2-3 cracks, or a maxi kit, which fills 5-6 hairline cracks. The kits are currently priced at $20 USD and $30 USD, respectively.
About Boatsmartz:
Boatsmartz is an emerging supplier of innovative solutions for boat maintenance and care based in Vancouver, BC. The company is founded by chemical engineer Sergio Vitomir who is committed to delivering boat maintenance products that actually work. Their mission is to give boaters more time enjoying their boat—and less time (and money) maintaining it. All products are developed, tested and made in Canada. For more information, visit www.boatsmartz.com.
For media inquiries or to arrange an interview, please contact Chandra Vitomir, Director of Marketing for Boatsmartz. Online Media Kit including Company Backgrounder and photos of Gelcoat Repair Kit, inventor and more are available here.
Chandra Vitomir
Eurosmart Innovations Limited
+1 604-309-2080
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
Sergio Vitomir Introduces Boatsmartz Gelcoat Repair Kit