EPC Space to Showcase Innovative Radiation-Hardened Solutions at IEEE Nuclear & Space Radiation Effects Conference

We are excited to be part of the IEEE Nuclear & Space Radiation Effects Conference and to showcase our innovative radiation-hardened GaN solutions,”
— Bel Lazar, CEO of EPC Space
ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPC Space, a leading provider of radiation hardened (Rad Hard) GaN-on-silicon transistors and ICs for satellite and other high-reliability applications, announces its participation in the IEEE Nuclear & Space Radiation Effects Conference (NSREC) taking place from July 22-26, 2024, in Ottawa, Canada. EPC Space will present its latest radiation-hardened GaN technology, highlighting solutions designed to meet the rigorous demands of space applications.

The IEEE NSREC is a premier event that brings together experts in radiation effects, engineers, and scientists to discuss the latest developments in radiation-hardened electronics and systems. EPC Space’s participation underscores its commitment to advancing the state-of-the-art in radiation-hardened power management and contributing to the evolution of space technologies.

In booth 415/417, EPC Space will showcase its portfolio of radiation-hardened GaN power transistors and ICs, demonstrating their superior performance, efficiency, and reliability in harsh radiation environments. Attendees will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations of EPC Space’s cutting-edge GaN technology, highlighting its capabilities in real-world applications.

To schedule a meeting with EPC Space during the conference, send a request to info@epc.space

About EPC Space

EPC Space provides revolutionary high-reliability radiation-hardened enhancement-mode gallium nitride power management solutions for space and other harsh environments.

Radiation hardened GaN-based power devices address critical spaceborne environments for applications such as power supplies, motor drives, ion thrusters, and more.

