New Genre-bending Blues & Classic Rock Band Debuts at Red Rocks Amphitheater
Denver Film presents an evening of Classic Rock and Superheros for the upcoming Film on The Rocks.
I call us an ‘anti-cover’ band.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Film on The Rocks proudly presents The Doc Sadler Band as the opening musical performance for the outdoor viewing of film DEADPOOL @ Red Rocks Amphitheater July 15th, 2024. Doors open 6:30 pm, concert starts at 7pm.
— Doc Sadler
The Doc Sadler Band is a newly formed classic rock and blues group, composed of some of Denver’s finest local (and well-known) talent. Their genre-bending sound appeals equally to every generation of fun-loving party-goers and music connoisseurs through a unique sound that ranges from Motown to Marley; or Joe Walsh to Jimmy Web.
The lead vocalist, DocSadler grew up singing and playing tambourine in Texas tent revivals, that brings a unique gospel-soul sound to to the band and many of the lesser known classic rock “b-side” gems the band likes to re-invent. “I call us an ‘anti-cover’ band”, says Doc about his band's unique sound.
Nearly five decades ago, Doc Sadler walked his band onto the Red Rocks stage during an off-season and made a promise to his band. Now Doc, the last surviving member from his original band, gets to play the rocks for the first time in July. “...I walked out on an empty stage at Red Rocks with a dream. 50 years later my dream will finally come true.”
Expect to hear songs from the Neville Brothers, Rolling Stones, & ZZ Top, and add to that wild set, a reverential respect for the Dead. The band consists of: John “Doc” Sadler (vocals), Chris Law (bass), 21 platinum and gold album winner Kenny Passarelli (keys, vocals), as well as local legends Adam Stern (guitar), Ben Rafferty (organ, vocals), Alyssa Medina (vocals) and Carl Sorensen (drums).
Red Rocks Amphitheater
July 15th, 2024 @ 6:30 PM
Tickets are on sale now on AXS.
Follow the band on Facebook for upcoming performances.
Booking info: https://docsadlerband.com/
