The CPSO commends Regional Private Sector Response to Hurricane Beryl

The CARICOM Private Sector Organization (CPSO) is today commending the relief response by the regional private sector as support continues to pour in for the CARICOM States of Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Jamaica which were impacted by the passage of Hurricane Beryl. The ongoing response effort has already resulted in several shipments with critical relief and aid provisions from the private sector leaving Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Saint Lucia, Dominica, and other countries. Additional shipments are scheduled to continue this weekend and over the coming weeks.

Chief Executive Officer and Technical Director of the CPSO, Dr Patrick Antoine, in a review of ongoing efforts, lauded the overwhelming response of the regional private sector.

Dr. Antoine, in an update to a virtual meeting of the Caribbean Development Partners Group (CDPG) hosted by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) earlier this week, stated, “The support we have been able to muster across CARICOM has been important. Everyone has been onboard and working seamlessly in solidarity, and the aid provided to date has been critical. This support will continue to be critical in the coming days as emergency response organizations assess and update the needs requirements for the impacted countries. We urge the private sector to continue for as long as possible to help our brothers and sisters across the Region recover and rebuild.”

The collaboration by the private sector across the Region speaks volumes to what can be accomplished when resources are joined toward a common cause. By working together, the private sector has shown the strength and resourcefulness of ‘the collective’. This spirit of collaboration will auger well for advancing the collaboration and cooperation on the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

The CPSO continues to partner in the relief and recovery response with CDEMA, Governments, and regional and national Business Support Organizations (BSOs).