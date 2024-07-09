Completion of Affordable Senior Housing in Yonkers

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the opening of La Mora Senior Apartments, an affordable 60-unit, modern and highly energy-efficient building in the Hollow neighborhood of South Yonkers. The $44 million project was developed in partnership with the Municipal Housing Authority of the city of Yonkers.

“La Mora Senior Apartments creates the affordable, supportive housing opportunities that we know are a proven strategy for helping older New Yorkers achieve long-term stability,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration is dedicated to making our state more affordable for New Yorkers, and these apartments will give seniors the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community that is tailored to their needs.”

In the last five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved 4,500 affordable homes – including 300 linked with supportive services – in Westchester County. La Mora Senior Apartments continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul's $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan that will build or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.

Located in South Yonkers, the development was constructed on a vacant parcel owned by MHACY that was once occupied by Longfellow Junior High School. The four-story building has 57 one-bedroom apartments and three two-bedroom apartments. All apartments will be affordable to residents 62 and older with incomes at or below 60 percent of the Area Median Income.

Amenities include a community room with kitchen, two business rooms, fitness center, central laundry, building-wide WiFi, storage units, landscaped courtyard and roof top deck. There are two elevators, buzzer entry, an emergency call system, a 24-hour security system, fire alarms and detectors, electronic access controls and surface parking reserved for residents.

Residents also have access to services provided the Yonkers Office for the Aging, including case management, home-delivered meals, assistance with entitlement programs, transportation, health awareness programs, access to nutrition centers, recreation and exercise programs, and supermarket and pharmacy delivery coordination. Services are funded by the Office for the Aging and the Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services.

The surrounding neighborhood has multiple public parks and a golf course, and the development is near St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center.

La Mora Senior Apartments is highly energy efficient, meets the criteria for the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) New Construction - Housing Program by receiving ENERGY STAR(R) Multifamily New Construction certification, and is pursuing Passive House certification. All apartments will include low-flow plumbing fixtures, ENERGY STAR (R) appliances, individual high-efficiency electric heat and cooling systems, and LED lighting. The building has a high-efficiency envelope, dual-pane insulated windows, and a central electric hot water heating and distribution system. An emergency generator ensures that the building systems remain operable in the event of a blackout.

La Mora Senior Apartments is being co-developed by MHACY and the Mulford Corporation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable development corporation formed by MHACY in 2004.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal financing for La Mora Senior Apartments includes $17.7 million in Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, a $7.9 million first mortgage and $9.1 million in subsidy. NYSERDA’s New Construction – Housing Program provided $240,000 in project incentives. Westchester County funded $3.4 million from the Housing Implementation Fund and the city of Yonkers gave $650,000 in HOME funds. MHACY provided a $2.6 million loan.

Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “It is so gratifying to see this $44 million development up and ready, just two years after the groundbreaking. This project brings 60 affordable, energy-efficient homes to Yonkers and is a testament to how we value and respect our seniors. Our thanks to Governor Hochul, the city of Yonkers, MHACY and our many partners and trades who worked with HCR to make this real and helping us provide the types of housing opportunities that allow more New Yorkers to live in the communities and neighborhoods they love.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “The completion of La Mora Senior Apartments expands access to new affordable, healthy and comfortable living for seniors in Yonkers. By incorporating modern energy efficiency features through new construction, the building will have a smaller carbon footprint, be more climate resilient and contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable community.”

HUD Regional Administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel said, “HUD’s primary mission is to improve people’s lives and strengthen communities. La Mora Senior Apartments accomplishes both goals. It will provide seniors with safe, comfortable, and sustainable housing, while at the same time, revitalize the surrounding Yonkers Hollow neighborhood. I am delighted and proud of HUD’s contribution in the financing of this project and congratulate our partners for helping to make this needed and important housing come to fruition.”

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “La Mora Senior Apartments will ensure that more low-income seniors in Yonkers have safe, sustainable, and affordable housing options along with essential services. This development not only addresses the housing needs of our aging population but also sets a benchmark for energy efficiency and environmental responsibility. By integrating advanced design and construction standards, we are ensuring that our seniors can enjoy comfortable, secure, and modern homes while contributing to a greener future. I am proud to lead a State Senate dedicated to creating more affordable housing, from approving over $26 million in state funding for this project, to the historic housing plan passed in the 2025 State Budget.”

Assemblymember Nader J. Sayegh said, “Given the strong need of affordable homes in our communities, La Mora Senior Apartments will be a great addition to Yonkers. La Mora Senior Apartments having the qualities of meeting Passive House Institute standards and being affordable to residents over the age of 62 is symbolic of smart development to help improve our communities. As someone who has seen the parcel of land that La Mora Senior Apartments sits on vacant for decades, it is great to see it being put to positive use.”

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “We are thrilled to finally be cutting the ribbon on La Mora Senior Apartments, a new affordable housing development in a long under-used location in the Hollow neighborhood of Yonkers. This four-story facility will create 60-apartments for residents ages 62 and older, and is one of the only affordable housing projects in the nation to meet Passive House Institute standards. We thank our colleagues at NYS Homes and Community Renewal for completing this development, which is providing new, state-of-the-art homes at a price point our seniors can afford.”

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said, “The grand opening of this beautiful new senior housing development is yet another example of how the City of Yonkers and the Yonkers Housing Authority are working together to revitalize our neighborhoods with affordable, quality-built housing. We applaud the Passive House sustainable design incorporated into the construction, which is in line with the City’s climate action plan for sustainable growth. Special thanks to our federal, state and county partners for their investment in making this truly a transformative development.”

President & CEO of the Yonkers Housing Authority Wilson Kimball said, “The Mulford Corporation is incredibly grateful for the financial support La Mora has received at every level of government from the City, county, state and federal government. Allowing Yonkers seniors to age in place in the most resilient housing possible was clearly a collective vision.”

Managing Director, Chase Community Development Banking Sharmi Sobhan said, “We are proud to support Mulford Corporation and the Yonkers Housing Authority in bringing 60 new affordable housing units to senior residents in Yonkers. This project will transform the lives of tenants who now have access to sustainable housing, along with the essential amenities and resources needed to prosper and thrive.”