Brain Balance Welcomes Maggie Ford as New CEO

Driving Growth and Accessibility: Maggie Ford Joins Brain Balance as CEO.NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brain Balance, a leading provider of non-medical brain health programs, is excited to announce the appointment of Maggie Ford as its new Chief Executive Officer.
With a distinguished career in finance and operations, Maggie Ford brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to Brain Balance. Ford joined Brain Balance from The Walt Disney Company, where she served as a Production Finance Executive, excelling in annual budgeting, financial analysis, and training development. Her strategic insights and operational excellence have consistently driven remarkable results.
Before her role at Disney, Ford was the Chief Operating Officer at Equitas Academy Charter Schools. There, she led the operations and finance for six schools, overseeing 225 staff members and 1,900 students. Ford's innovative systems development in facilities management, human resources, marketing, and financial operations significantly improved the organization's efficiency and financial stability. Her efforts secured $62 million in capital for facilities and increased the organization's cash reserves, demonstrating her ability to drive financial growth and operational success.
Ford also held key leadership roles at the Albert Einstein Academy for Letters, Arts and Sciences, and Accel Schools, where she managed extensive educational ventures and led transition teams. Her strategic thinking, financial expertise, and team management skills have consistently resulted in improved operational efficiencies and educational outcomes.
"Joining Brain Balance as CEO is an incredible honor," said Maggie Ford. "I am passionate about our mission to help people overcome their challenges and achieve their full potential. I look forward to working with the talented team at Brain Balance to expand our reach and impact even more lives."
Ford's commitment to community outreach and professional development has been a hallmark of her career. She has created career pathways for her teams and promoted diversity within her organizations. Her leadership will be instrumental in driving Brain Balance's continued growth and success.
Maggie succeeds Dominick Fedele who was serving as Interim Chief Executive Officer.
"Maggie’s extensive experience and proven leadership make her the perfect fit for Brain Balance," said Fedele. "We are confident that under her guidance, Brain Balance will continue to innovate and provide exceptional support to children and families."
About Brain Balance:
Brain Balance Centers offer a personalized, non-drug program that helps individuals improve focus, behavior, social skills, anxiety, and academic performance. The program takes an integrative approach to strengthening brain connectivity through sensory engagement, physical development, cognition, and nutrition. Over the past 15 years and across more than 70 locations, this unique and effective program has helped over 50,000 individuals create a brighter path for their future. Visit BrainBalance.com to learn more.
