Brain Balance Receives the Outstanding Paper Award 2023 from JSED

The Journal for the Study of Education and Development granted Brain Balance the award in the thematic area of Applied Educational Research.NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brain Balance is proud to announce its recent receipt of the Outstanding Paper Award 2023 for its article, The Brain Balance® Programme Improves Attention and Classroom Behavior in Students with Attentional and Developmental Challenges in a School Setting. Awarded by the Journal for the Study of Education and Development (JSED), Brain Balance was acknowledged for its dedication to improving brain health and development through original research on innovative and integrative non-drug methods.
The Outstanding Paper Award recognizes the article's scientific and methodological soundness, significance, originality, and overall quality. Voting members, including the Deputy and Associate Editors of JSED, classified articles into three thematic areas: Development Across the Life Span, Learning and Instructional Processes, and Applied Educational Research. The Brain Balance article was selected in the Applied Educational Research category.
We are honored to receive this award which reflects our commitment to research and taking an evidenced-based approach to enhancing the lives of individuals managing attentional and developmental challenges,” says Dr. Rebecca Jackson, Chief Programs Officer for Brain Balance.
The award-winning article is now freely accessible through the publisher, SAGE, and JSED will announce the award on the publisher’s website as well as the website of the Infancia y Aprendizaje Foundation, and across social media platforms including LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and WeChat.
The study analyzed outcomes for students who participated in the Brain Balance program delivered by professionally trained Brain Balance coaches at the students’ school. Study outcomes demonstrated improvements in classroom attention and impulse control as reported by parents and teachers, as well as on accuracy and reaction time on cognitive tasks compared to the control group who did not participate in the Brain Balance program.
Brain Balance Centers provide a non-medical approach to optimizing brain health and development for children and adults. Since 2007, the company has served its clients through cognitive activities, sensory-motor exercises, and nutritional guidance. Brain Balance offers services in its centers and at home, and the goal of the program is to help people get to the root of their challenges without the use of medication, unleashing greater potential. With over 70 locations, Brain Balance has helped over 55,000 individuals create a brighter path for their future.
