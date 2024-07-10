Join The End Brain Cancer Initiative’s National Caregivers Self-Care Online Event on August 2nd
Join The End Brain Cancer Initiative’s National Caregivers Self-Care Online Event on August 2ndREDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caretaking can be incredibly demanding, often leaving caregivers with little time to care for themselves. On August 2nd, the End Brain Cancer Initiative is organizing a free online event tailored for caregivers of brain cancer patients. This event offers a unique opportunity to connect with others who truly understand the experiences and challenges of being a caregiver.
The event will feature personal stories shared by individuals who have directly cared for loved ones with brain cancer. Additionally, experts will present on crucial topics such as tools and resources for the caregiver and how to create a supportive environment at every step of the health journey. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask the questions they may have hesitated to ask before.
Guest Speaker Amanda Goodstadt serves as the Senior Staff Attorney at Triage Cancer. In her role, she focuses on the organization’s Legal & Financial Navigation Program. She also develops resources and presents educational programs on cancer-related legal issues. Before joining Triage Cancer, Amanda spent 12 years counseling seniors and caregivers about Medicare and related benefits. During her presentation, Amanda will provide important insights for caregivers, covering essential topics such as how to plan for the future.
The National Caregivers Self-Care Online Event, hosted by the End Brain Cancer Initiative, will be held on August 2nd, 2024, from 11 AM to 2 PM Pacific Time. People interested in attending this free online event can visit https://endbraincancer.org/caregiver-event-august-2024/ to register.
The 2024 National Caregivers Self-Care patient disease education online event is made possible by presenting sponsor Novocure, as well as supporting sponsors Triage Cancer, Servier, CaringBridge, Whim Social, and Great Purpose Productions. Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical studies investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about and support the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s work and mission at EndBrainCancer.org.
